Josh Classen's forecast: Highs above 0 C with a precipitation risk

Daytime highs will be above 0 C for the next few days in Edmonton.

In fact, we were already above the freezing mark early this morning as the wind gusted, mixed some of the warmer air aloft down to the surface, and the temperature jumped to 2 C at 2 a.m.

That marks the first time Edmonton has been above 0 C since exactly a month ago (Dec. 11).

Wind won't be much of a factor through the day, it should remain fairly light. But, we ARE expecting to get back above 0 C by two or three degrees this afternoon.

A band of precipitation developed from around Grande Prairie southeast to Red Deer this morning.

That's giving some mixed precipitation and a bit of freezing rain to those areas and it's moving ENE.

The Edmonton region will likely get some of that precipitation this morning, then sunny breaks this afternoon.

Be aware that some roads could be a little "extra" slick this morning.

Sunny breaks and warm on Wednesday and then back to a chance of showers (and a slight risk of freezing rain) Thursday morning.

Daytime highs will continue to be in the 0 to 5 C range through Saturday.

But, some cooler air looks set to drop in for next week, starting on Sunday.

We'll get daytime highs just slightly below 0 C Sunday and Monday.

Then...highs in the -5 to -10 range for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then...highs in the -10 to -15 range for Thursday and Friday.

We won't fall back into a deep freeze. But, the last week of the month will probably have a string of cold days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of rain/snow mix this morning.

Slight risk of some patchy freezing rain in the area.

High: 3

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning. Slight risk of freezing rain.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -1