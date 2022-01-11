Josh Classen's forecast: Highs above 0 C with a precipitation risk
Daytime highs will be above 0 C for the next few days in Edmonton.
In fact, we were already above the freezing mark early this morning as the wind gusted, mixed some of the warmer air aloft down to the surface, and the temperature jumped to 2 C at 2 a.m.
That marks the first time Edmonton has been above 0 C since exactly a month ago (Dec. 11).
Wind won't be much of a factor through the day, it should remain fairly light. But, we ARE expecting to get back above 0 C by two or three degrees this afternoon.
A band of precipitation developed from around Grande Prairie southeast to Red Deer this morning.
That's giving some mixed precipitation and a bit of freezing rain to those areas and it's moving ENE.
The Edmonton region will likely get some of that precipitation this morning, then sunny breaks this afternoon.
Be aware that some roads could be a little "extra" slick this morning.
Sunny breaks and warm on Wednesday and then back to a chance of showers (and a slight risk of freezing rain) Thursday morning.
Daytime highs will continue to be in the 0 to 5 C range through Saturday.
But, some cooler air looks set to drop in for next week, starting on Sunday.
We'll get daytime highs just slightly below 0 C Sunday and Monday.
Then...highs in the -5 to -10 range for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Then...highs in the -10 to -15 range for Thursday and Friday.
We won't fall back into a deep freeze. But, the last week of the month will probably have a string of cold days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of rain/snow mix this morning.
Slight risk of some patchy freezing rain in the area.
High: 3
Tonight - Cloudy periods.
9pm: -1
Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 3
Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning. Slight risk of freezing rain.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 2
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 3
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: -1
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Highs above 0 C with a precipitation risk
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations may further reduce care, doctor warns
As COVID-19 cases threaten to overwhelm hospitals in several parts of Canada, one doctor is warning that hospitalizations are reaching record highs in some provinces, which could further reduce general hospital care for the foreseeable future.
Ontario parents may not be notified of COVID-19 exposure in child's class, document shows
Public school students will only be eligible for free PCR COVID-19 testing if they develop symptoms while at school, a provincial document guiding the return of in-person learning states, and dismissing groups of students or even notifying families after exposures is now a thing of the past.
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron to 'get it over with'
Despite many health care professionals' warnings, there are some who are talking about catching Omicron to 'get it over with,' and idea one doctor calls 'playing with dynamite.'
B.C.'s South Coast bracing for atmospheric river with up to 100 mm of rain possible
Environment Canada has issued another weather warning for the South Coast of British Columbia.
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M. | Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda resigns, admitting 'erosion' of public opinion
Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's top public health official for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, resigned Monday in a letter citing recent criticism 'on the credibility of our opinions.' Many were quick to blame Premier Legault instead.
Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17
Ontario elementary and high schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Doug Ford government confirmed to CP24 on Monday. The decision to close schools was made amid surging COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.
Slim majority support government lockdowns, restrictions in response to Omicron: poll
A new poll suggests a slim majority of Canadians support the latest round of lockdowns and other government-imposed restrictions as the Omicron variant continue to fuel an explosion in new COVID-19 infections.
More Canadians murdered in Mexico over past six years than anywhere else abroad
Mexico tops the list of countries with the highest number of Canadians murdered abroad since 2016, according to internal documents from Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
World’s oceans were warmest on record, again, in 2021: study
For the sixth straight year, the world’s oceans were warmer in 2021 than at any time before, according to a new study.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor responds after dozens protest in front of her home
Nearly 50 people gathered in front of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's home on Sunday, calling her a fake mayor and denouncing the city's vaccination policy.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday, further reduces PCR testing eligibility
Hospitalizations increased by 179 in the past seven days to a total of 635 as of Monday, a count that includes 72 ICU patients.
-
Alberta's new camping reservation system opens today. Here's what you need to know
Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Albertans can book regular camping sites for the next three months.
Saskatoon
-
'I can’t sleep': Saskatoon mom of 9-year-old struck by vehicle shares frustration
The mother of nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice shared a video on Facebook which shows her daughter being fatally struck by a vehicle.
-
City of Saskatoon addresses city services amid 'critical status' of Omicron
The City of Saskatoon says it has reached a critical status of cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant — 2,279 active cases as of Monday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 wreaks havoc with major Sask. events - again
A growing number of Saskatchewan event organizers are looking at altering plans for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
Regina
-
Yorkton Regional High School moves to remote learning
The Yorkton Regional High School has moved to remote learning as a result of a “large number of positive COVID-19 cases.”
-
Sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor begins
A former Regina doctor has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by several complainants set to testify at a trial starting Monday.
-
Sask. adds over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past three days
A total of 3,110 COVID-19 cases have been added to Saskatchewan’s case total over the last three days, pushing the active case count to another all-time high of 7,750.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19; 59 people in hospital as of Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports 86 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Monday, 13 in intensive care
Public health reported there are 86 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick Monday, with 13 people in intensive care.
-
Atlantic Canadian health officials reject Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate push
A push from the federal government for provinces and territories to consider a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been met with reluctance in Atlantic Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
The province reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to a 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
-
Ontario parents may not be notified of COVID-19 exposure in child's class, document shows
Public school students will only be eligible for free PCR COVID-19 testing if they develop symptoms while at school, a provincial document guiding the return of in-person learning states, and dismissing groups of students or even notifying families after exposures is now a thing of the past.
-
Ontario removing elements of G road test to shorten appointment times amid backlog
The Ontario government is temporarily removing elements of the G road test in order to increase the number of appointments that can be made each day.
Montreal
-
Quebec's most recent COVID-19 wave may have already peaked: expert
At least one medical expert in Quebec believes we may have already seen the worst of this fifth wave of COVID-19.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M. | Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda resigns, admitting 'erosion' of public opinion
Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's top public health official for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, resigned Monday in a letter citing recent criticism 'on the credibility of our opinions.' Many were quick to blame Premier Legault instead.
-
Montreal homeless man dies after night out in the freezing cold
A 74-year-old homeless man in Montreal died as extremely cold weather gripped the city.
Ottawa
-
Ontario parents may not be notified of COVID-19 exposure in child's class, document shows
Public school students will only be eligible for free PCR COVID-19 testing if they develop symptoms while at school, a provincial document guiding the return of in-person learning states, and dismissing groups of students or even notifying families after exposures is now a thing of the past.
-
Some Ottawa Hospital patients being moved to gymnasium as part of surge plans
The Ottawa Hospital’s surge plan during the Omicron wave includes moving some patients to a gymnasium at the Rehabilitation Centre, CTV News has learned.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
Ontario reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to a 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 3,220 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 477 ICU admissions
The province reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to a 3,220 on Tuesday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 438 to 477.
-
Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17
Ontario elementary and high schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Doug Ford government confirmed to CP24 on Monday. The decision to close schools was made amid surging COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Waterloo
The province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Waterloo early Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron to 'get it over with'
Despite many health care professionals' warnings, there are some who are talking about catching Omicron to 'get it over with,' and idea one doctor calls 'playing with dynamite.'
-
Power outages in Onaping and Bear Island areas
On a morning where the region is under an extreme cold warning with temperatures dropping to – 40 C with the wind chill, hundreds of people are without power.
-
Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17
Ontario elementary and high schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Doug Ford government confirmed to CP24 on Monday. The decision to close schools was made amid surging COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Premier says kids will be back in school next Monday
Manitoba continued to see a climb in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday as gathering limits remained in place and students started a week of remote learning.
-
One person in custody following 14-hour standoff in Winnipeg's North End
One man has been taken into custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Proceeds from charity ice-fishing event in Manitoba missing
Manitoba’s fishing community wants to know what happened to the proceeds from a charity tournament earmarked for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s South Coast bracing for atmospheric river with up to 100 mm of rain possible
Environment Canada has issued another weather warning for the South Coast of British Columbia.
-
Health-care staff with mild COVID-19 would only be called back to work as a 'last resort': B.C.'s top doctor
B.C.'s top doctor clarified the provincial policy on health-care workers who have a mild case of COVID-19, saying there may be situations in the future where they are called back to work early, but it would only be as a last resort.
-
Most B.C. students return to the classroom, but some parents keep kids home
After an extended three week winter break, in-person learning has resumed for B.C.’s 550,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students – and the vast majority returned to the classroom on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations in the province.
-
'A very sad day': Boston Pizza Victoria location closes after 35 years
A long-standing Victoria restaurant has closed its doors after 35 years in business.
-
Wolf reportedly attacks pet dog in Sooke, B.C.
Conservation officers are warning Vancouver Island residents of a recent wolf attack that was reported in Sooke this weekend.