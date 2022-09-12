Josh Classen's forecast: Highs in the 20s most of the week

The 20s returned over the weekend and they're sticking around for most (if not all) of this week.

Prior to last week, Edmonton hadn't had three consecutive days with highs below 20 since mid-May.

Then...we posted that three-day stretch of highs in the teens Wednesday-Friday.

The weekend saw a return to the WELL above-average temperatures we had gotten used to over through August and the first few days of September.

Edmonton hit highs of 25 C Saturday and 28 C on Sunday.

We won't be THAT warm this week, but daytime highs should be in the low to mid 20s.

Morning lows will be in the 8 to 10 C range in the city and a few degrees cooler in outlying regions.

No significant chance of precipitation in the Edmonton region for the next few days.

That said, there will be a few showers that develop near Highway 16 in western Alberta later today.

It's not that there's NO chance of a brief shower slipping east and hitting part of the Edmonton region this evening.

But...it's a very LOW chance. AND...if anything does come through, it won't provide much moisture.

The next best chance of seeing some showers looks to be late Thursday and possibly again Friday evening.

However, neither of those (at this point) appear to be OVERLY likely or bringing heavier, steadier rain.

In short: warm and mostly dry this week.

The LONG range setup for next week has the potential to bring some MUCH cooler weather to central and northern Alberta.

BUT...I'm going to hold off and see how that develops before getting too excited about it.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 22

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 16

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18