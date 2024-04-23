Josh Classen's forecast: Highs near 20 C today and Wednesday

Warmer-than-average temperatures continue across much of the province with afternoon highs in the 15 to 20 C range in most areas.

Edmonton will be at the top end of that temperature range AND the wind should be calmer than Monday.

As expected, we're off to a calm start this morning. But, I think it'll pick up a little bit this afternoon.

We'll probably have sustained wind in the 10-15 km/h with occasional gusts to around 30 km/h.

That's down significantly from Monday's wind speeds.

Light wind in the forecast for Wednesday as well.

Not much moisture in the forecast. There's a slight chance of a spotty sprinkle Wednesday evening, but that definitely won't amount to much (most of the Edmonton region will get nothing).

After that, it was looking like we MIGHT see a shower Saturday evening, but that no longer looks likely.

So... Monday evening might be our next "best" chance at seeing some showers. Even that doesn't look like it'll amount to much, if anything.

Other parts of the province will get some moisture in the coming days, but the dry conditions in Edmonton and surrounding regions will continue.

Showers are likely in northern Alberta Wednesday night and through the day Thursday.

There might be a bit of precipitation in the Edson/Nordegg region as well.

Back to temperatures:

Edmonton has hit 20 C in April each of the past six years. 2017 was the last year we didn't get there and it's the only year on the past decade that hasn't had at least one 20 C day in April.

We were close early in the month; the April 2 hit 19.7 C. But, technically...not a 20 C day.

If we're going to hit 20.0 C or warmer in April this year, it'll likely be today or Wednesday.

Sunday's the only other chance before the month ends.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning sun. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

Light wind this morning, becoming S 15 with gusts to 30 km/h this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 15

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind. Slight chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19