Josh Classen's forecast: Hot start to the week, but change is coming
Another sunny, hot and hazy day for the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 20s this afternoon, similar to what we had over the weekend.
Highs of 29 C on Saturday (not quite enough to set a record) and 27 C on Sunday in Edmonton will spill over into the start of this work week.
Tuesday looks hot as well, but with some increasing late-day cloud and a good chance of showers and/or thunderstorms developing in the evening.
That's expected to turn to periods of rain for Wednesday.
An area of low pressure will develop over west-central Alberta Tuesday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing north and west of that system.
So, the Peace Country, Slave Lake and Edson/Hinton areas should get some afternoon and evening moisture Tuesday.
We'll probably see some precipitation in northeastern Alberta by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
THEN...that low-pressure system gets stuck near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border and instead of moving east, it slowly to veer northwards.
That should allow for some steadier rain to develop on the backside of the system through Wednesday.
How MUCH rain and where exactly the heavier pockets will be is TBD.
But, there should be some significant rainfall amounts for parts of central and north-central Alberta.
In Edmonton and area: It'll be wet and windy Wednesday AND one of the coolest days we've had in weeks.
Over the past four weeks, Edmonton has only had THREE days with a high temperatures below 20 C. May 24, 25 and June 1 are the only days that didn't get into the 20s.
We'll probably get two more of those days this week as Wednesday/Thursday look significantly cooler than what we've be getting lately.
Wednesday will be the coolest day with an afternoon high in the mid-teens. Thursday gets closer to 20 C and we'll see daytime highs in the 18 to 23 C for Friday-Sunday in Edmonton and area.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny & hazy.
High: 28
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 25
Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 29
Wednesday - Cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Possibly periods of heavy, steady rain.
Windy.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 16
Thursday - Clearing in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 19
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 22
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 20
