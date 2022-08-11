Josh Classen's forecast: Hot temperatures, scattered precipitation risk
The heat comes with a side of "precipitation risk" over the next few days.
Today, Friday and Saturday all have at least a CHANCE of a shower and/or thunderstorm.
BUT...that precipitation certainly doesn't look like it'll be dominate the overall weather pattern.
The big story is still the above-average temperatures.
AND...I may have overestimated just how hot we'll get these next few days.
After feeling quite confident that we'd get at least ONE 30-degree day between Wednesday and Saturday...I'm pulling back on the forecasted highs SLIGHTLY.
We'll be under a mix of sun and cloud today and that chance of an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm will play a role in just how hot it gets today.
I'm going with a high of 28 C. IF the precipitation develops early in the afternoon, we may only get to about 26 C.
The risk of a shower/thunderstorm is mostly in the afternoon hours for the Edmonton region. By this evening...the chance of precipitation diminishes.
Friday/Saturday don't feature an afternoon chance of precipitation; it's an evening/late-night chance.
So, the daytime highs just be partly cloudy and highs will be in the upper 20s (still a shot at 30 C on Saturday, but I'm not as confident in that as I was a day or two ago).
As we get into the evening and overnight, some showers and thunderstorms will develop in central and north-central Alberta both nights.
We're still thinking Sunday/Monday will slip back to the mid-20s for highs and then it heats up for mid to late next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a scattered shower and/or thunderstorm in the area this afternoon.
High: 28
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 21
Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 27
Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening/overnight shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 29
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 25
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 28
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot temperatures, scattered precipitation risk
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada should loosen visa requirements to allow more Ukrainian refugees: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
More Canadians report strong attachment to their language than to Canada: poll
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options, report says
Making baby food at home with store-bought produce isn't going to reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your baby eats, according to a new report released exclusively to CNN.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calmer for Calgary this week
Calgary has a chance at weaker storms today.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
-
Former students of Saskatoon school allege sexual abuse in $25M legal claim
Former students are working to bring a class action lawsuit against the Saskatoon school where they allege they suffered physical and sexual abuse.
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Missing children, parent found unharmed: Regina police
Three missing young children, including an infant, have been located unharmed, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Two charter flights bring more displaced Ukrainians to Regina
Two charter flights with approximately 230 displaced Ukrainian residents arrived in Regina Wednesday night from Warsaw, Poland, after a brief layover in Edmonton, Alta.
-
'Our city has tons to offer': Mayor looking forward to upcoming I Love Regina Day
Mayor Sandra Masters is encouraging everyone to come out to the 20th anniversary edition of I Love Regina Day, which takes place this coming Saturday in Victoria Park.
Atlantic
-
Wildfires and a closed highway didn't stop a Newfoundland town's Come Home Year party
Wildfires shut down the highway into town, the band had to be boated in and some guests made an exit on a fishing vessel, but the Newfoundland town of Harbour Breton hosted its Come Home Year party last weekend anyway.
-
Private medical clinic sets up shop in N.S., raising questions about impact on public system
A private medical clinic has set up shop in Dartmouth, N.S., and although there's no signage outside the property yet, the Quebec-based health firm Algomed already has more than 200 patients registered at its private clinic.
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
Toronto
-
Four-year-old girl wound found wandering on tracks at Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home has been found wandering on the tracks at a Toronto subway station.
-
Wonderland reveals plan for new 'one of a kind' ride coming next year
Canada's Wonderland has announced two new rides that will be available for guests next year, one of which the amusement park says is 'the only one of its kind in the world.'
-
Investigators to speak about brazen machete attack on Brampton, Ont. real estate agent
Police plan to release more details about a brazen daylight attack on a Brampton, Ont. media personality last week that was caught on surveillance camera.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Royal Canadian Mint to launch new $1 coin featuring jazz legend Oscar Peterson
A legendary Canadian jazz pianist will be featured on a new run of $1 circulation coins, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Royal Canadian Mint to launch new $1 coin featuring jazz legend Oscar Peterson
A legendary Canadian jazz pianist will be featured on a new run of $1 circulation coins, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced.
-
Ottawa fire crews contain garage blaze in south end
Ottawa fire crews kept a garage fire in the city's south end from spreading into a home Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
-
Surgeries cancelled at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as staffing issues mount
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has cancelled several surgeries over the last two days as staffing pressures combined with bed capacity limits put pressure on the overloaded system.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
-
Four-year-old girl wound found wandering on tracks at Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home has been found wandering on the tracks at a Toronto subway station.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Winnipeg
-
Victim stabbed after denying cigarette request: Winnipeg police
A 65-year-old man was stabbed earlier in the week after he denied the suspect’s request for a cigarette, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death
Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis last weekend.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Vancouver
-
Camping may be available on Bowen Island if Metro Vancouver proposal goes through
A Lower Mainland destination that doesn't currently have any campsites may welcome campers in the coming years if Metro Vancouver's proposal goes through.
-
B.C. highway report: Route closed in both directions due to mudslides
A stretch of B.C. highway was closed overnight in both directions due to mudslides in the area.
-
Coquihalla Highway crash causes $100K of damage to luxury sports car
A B.C. crash that caused $100,000 worth of damage to a luxury sports car has prompted a warning from police about how costly it can be when drivers don't check their blind spots.
Vancouver Island
-
'This was a bizarre incident': Man arrested after kayakers struck by log pushed off cliff near Nanaimo
Mounties say a pair of kayakers are lucky to have escaped serious injury after a man pushed a large log over a cliff and onto their boats in the waters off Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Great Gatsby-themed lawn bowling fundraiser returns to Victoria in support of childhood cancer research
The Great Gatsbowl, a 1920s-themed night of fun, frivolity and lawn bowling all in support of childhood cancer research is returning to Victoria this month.
-
'Never seen them stuck on there': Transport truck lands on highway median in Campbell River, B.C.
A commercial truck driver escaped serious injuries after the rig he was driving ended up on top of a concrete barrier Wednesday morning in Campbell River, B.C.