Josh Classen's forecast: Hot today. But, cooler and possibly smokier Tuesday

South and southeast wind has kept smoke from the wildfires in western and northwestern Alberta out of the Edmonton area so far. Any time we've had a bit of smoke/haze in the area, it's been from smaller brush fires near or in the city. BUT...that could change Tuesday.

A cold front will sweep through and the wind shifts to a more northerly direction for Tuesday.

Judging by the Environment and Climate Change Canada smoke modelling, that's going to blow smoke into Edmonton and surrounding areas by mid-morning.

You can find that modelling here.

We get one more hot and sunny day today with a high of 29 or 30 C.

The record high for May 15 is 30.0 C from 1934. It's not a "lock" that we'll break or tie it, but we'll be awfully close.

Behind the "cold" front, we'll drop to afternoon highs in the 21 to 24 C range for Tuesday-Thursday.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures are forecast to climb back to highs near 30 for Friday-Sunday, but that'll partly depend on the smoke outlook.

I don't really feel confident trying to predict what's going to happen with the smoky/hazy conditions beyond Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Wind becoming S 20 gusting to 40 by late morning & through the afternoon.

High: 30 ***record high: 30.0-1934

Tonight - Clear. Wind easing mid-evening.

9pm: 26

Tuesday - Mainly sunny. Good chance of smoky/hazy conditions developing.

Wind becoming N 20 gusting to 40 mid-morning & through the afternoon.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Sunny & smoky/hazy. Breezy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 31