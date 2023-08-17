Josh Classen's forecast: Hot today with storm risk later; cool and rainy Friday

Brace for a big change in the weather pattern.

We've had four straight days in the 25 to 30 C range and we'll be up around 30 C for the fifth consecutive day today.

But, after today...we may not get above 20 C until Sunday (at the earliest, and possibly not until early next week).

This is setting up to be VERY similar to the swing we had in mid-June.

There was a heat streak that culminated with a 32 C day on June 13.

The following day, we had a high of 16 C in the morning and by the afternoon it was raining and 10 C.

The early morning clouds will move out and we'll get some sunshine in the Edmonton region today.

There may be a bit of smoke blowing in from the B.C. wildfires as a more westerly flow develops. The air quality is still at a "low risk." But, it's forecast to rise to a "moderate risk" by late today/this evening.

The bigger issue is the collapsing upper ridge and the colder air aloft sweeping in from the northwest.

That'll help trigger some showers and thunderstorm in central and north-central Alberta late this afternoon and right through the overnight period.

Severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. Most areas will not see severe weather. But, pay attention to any watches or warnings that get issued later today.

For the Edmonton region, the best chance for some stormy weather is this evening and overnight.

That'll turn to some steadier periods of rain on Friday.

In the mountain parks, snow is possible at higher elevations Friday night/early Saturday morning.

Back here in Edmonton and area: No snow, but we will see some "crisp" morning temperatures this weekend.

It's been a long while since we had single-digit morning lows in the city.

Afternoons will be a bit cooler than average. (Average high is 22 C.)

Cloudy with some afternoon sunny breaks and a high in the 16 to 19 C range Saturday.

A bit sunnier for Sunday with a high in the 18 to 21 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds for most of the day. Increasing cloud late in the afternoon.

High: 30

Tonight - 70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorm this evening and overnight.

9pm: 25

Friday - Cloudy with periods of rain.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Cloudy in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21