Josh Classen's forecast: Hottest start to May since...
This could be the hottest start to May in the past 30 years.
In the past 30 years, 2016 is the only year with an average high above 25 C through the first seven days of May.
That's the last time we had a 30-degree day in the first week of May. It hit 30.0 C on May 3, 2016, and then 29.5 C on May 7.
Average highs in first week of May
|
2023
|
26 C (projected 26.1)
|
2022
|
17 C
|
2021
|
16 C
|
2020
|
18 C
|
2019
|
10 C
|
2018
|
21 C
|
2017
|
20 C
|
2016
|
26 C (25.8)
The 30-year average high for the first seven days of May is 15 C.
2016 is also the year of the Fort McMurray fire dubbed "the Beast."
I'm not trying to draw any parallels, but it remains incredibly dry and with no measurable precipitation in the forecast for central and north-central Alberta this week. The heat and spring wind is a bad combination.
We're already dealing with a large fire west of Edmonton, we've had a fire in the river valley in the past week...and my wife and I woke up to a brush fire in the wooded park area behind our house in St. Albert this morning. (Fire crews were dispatched after I called 911 and they were able to put it out before it damaged any homes, but MAN was it close to be REALLY bad.)
There's a slight risk of some scattered pop-up showers in the foothills later this week. But, the next best chance for some rain in Edmonton (and across central and north-central Alberta) is Saturday night/Sunday morning.
Aside from that, it's sunny or partly cloudy skies for the next few days with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s and lows in the 10-15 C range.
NOTE:
Looking back at April, Edmonton ended up about half a degree warmer than average. That followed cooler-than-average months of March and February.
The Blatchford weather station reported 14 mm of precipitation, about half of the average (29 mm).
That comes on the heels of a March with almost no recorded precipitation as the dry spring conditions continue.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.
High: 28
Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing late this evening.
9pm: 23
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 27
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 28
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 28
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 25
WEATHER
