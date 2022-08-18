Josh Classen's forecast: Hottest stretch of the summer starts today

Sunshine and heat will dominate the forecast for the next few days and you can thank the upper ridge.

Or...you can curse the ridge if you'd prefer some rain and cooler conditions.

A heat warning is in place for almost all of Alberta with most areas meeting the criteria of: two or more consecutive days with highs 29+ C and lows in the mid-teens.

Temperatures have a chance of hitting 30 C for three consecutive days in Edmonton.

Up to this point, we've only had three days of 30+ all summer. So, this will likely turn out to be the hottest stretch of the summer.

In Edmonton, today will be our ninth consecutive day with a high above 25 C (the longest such streak this summer).

We had an eight-day stretch of 25+ C in July, but we'll surpass that today.

AND...we'll probably push this string of 25+ C days out to 17 or 18 consecutive days.

As for the extreme heat:

Are we guaranteed to hit 30 C each of the next three days? No.

But, there's a good chance. Realistically, we could be anywhere between 28 C and 31 C for a high today.

Friday's range looks to be 29 C to 33 C.

Saturday's high will be between 28 C and 32 C.

Today's record high is 35.6 C, so there's no way we'll break that.

But, both Friday's record high of 32.2 C (1981) and Saturday's record high of 31.1 C (1894) are in jeopardy.

The heat won't end after Saturday, it'll just moderate SLIGHTLY.

Sunday's still looking to be in the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Monday has a chance to get to 30 C.

AND...Tuesday-Friday should all have afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s.

As for precipitation:

There is no significant (measurable) moisture in the forecast for the Edmonton region over the next three to five days.

The next best chance for the city looks to be a slight possibility of a late-day shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday.

It's also looking pretty dry for the next few days across east-central and northeast Alberta.

West and northwestern Alberta (foothills up to the southern Peace Country) will get some hit-and-miss showers/thunderstorms late Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 30

Tonight - Mainly clear

9pm: 24

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 31 **record high = 32.2, 1981

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 19

Afternoon High: 31 **record high = 31.1, 1894

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 28

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28