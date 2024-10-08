Josh Classen's forecast: Into the 20s again, then turning cooler Wednesday

The upper ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern over Alberta.

Most areas remain well above the seasonal averages again today. We hit 23 C in Edmonton on Monday and should get to 22 or 23 C again this afternoon.

But, we'll slip back closer to average for Wednesday-Friday as the ridge breaks down.

We're getting showers across northern Alberta today, right along the northern edge of the upper ridge.

But, as that ridge collapses to the south, that feed of cloud and showers will be through central and north-central Alberta Wednesday.

It doesn't look like we'll see any steady or heavy rain in the Edmonton area. But, we'll probably get some occasional scattered showers.

After Wednesday, the pattern looks dry through to the end of the long weekend.

Speaking of the long weekend: There's another warm spell coming.

An upper ridge builds back to the north and we'll get sunshine and temperatures near 20 C for Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday.

No significant risk of frost in the coming days, although we'll get close to 0 C Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Looking LONG Range: Temperatures should drop back to average for the middle to the end of next week (highs in the 10-13 C range).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

High: 23

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19