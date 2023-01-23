Josh Classen's forecast: It's a transition week. Warm start, chilly finish

Wintry temperatures will return by the end of this week. But, for the next few days, it'll continue to be well above average and above 0 C for afternoon highs.

We should get two or three degrees above the freezing mark this afternoon in Edmonton with some breezy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours.

The flurries moving through the region early this morning will have moved off to the east by mid-morning.

Eastern Alberta from Fort McMurray south to Medicine Hat gets some flurries and light snow through the morning hours.

Tuesday morning brings another chance of some early-morning flurries to parts of central and north-central Alberta.

It's not expected to be anything significant and I've left it out of the Tuesday forecast for Edmonton (for now).

The real story will be the continuation of the mild temperature streak.

After going 52 consecutive days without getting above 0 C in Edmonton (Nov. 27 to Jan. 18), we've now gone four straight days with highs above 0 C in the city.

We'll probably see four more before the colder air moves in.

That drop in temperature still looks like it'll happen at the end of this week.

Temperatures falling through the day Friday and by the weekend, we'll be in the minus teens for highs and mornings in the -20s.

That pattern should continue through next week and possibly a bit longer.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Flurries moving out of the region this morning. Mostly cloudy & breezy this afternoon.

Wind becoming west 20-30 km/h this afternoon.

High: 2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

9pm: 0

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -14