Josh Classen's forecast: It's about to get REALLY wintry

Get set for the coldest week since February and a good dump of snow.

The Winter Solstice isn't until next Tuesday. But, it's going to start to FEEL a lot more wintry this week.

Edmonton and area will have 5-15 cm of fresh snow on the ground by mid-day Tuesday.

AND...temperatures will be tumbling.

Edmonton's coldest high and low so far this December are -14.1C and -19.7 C (both on Dec. 5).

We're in for daytime highs in the -15 to -20 C range Tuesday through Friday and morning lows in the -22 to -27 C range.

Thankfully, wind doesn't look like it'll be too much of an issue on most days.

But, at temperatures that low, even a 10-15 km/h wind with make it feel five to 10 degrees colder.

We'll likely see temperatures rise a bit by Saturday (closer to -10 C).

But, the long range outlook keeps Edmonton and area colder than average and somewhere in the minus teens for most days between now and Boxing Day.

The other big story is the snow. We'll get a good 5-10 cm of snow for most areas within a broad southwest to northeast band.

That band includes areas between Grande Cache and Red Deer...Slave Lake and Camrose...Fort McMurray and Cold Lake.

We'll also likely see some heavier areas of 15-20 cm of snow in areas from around Edmonton northeast towards Lac La Biche.

The snow should be done by mid to late morning in Edmonton and area. But, it'll hang around longer in northeastern regions of the province.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late this afternoon.

High: -10

Tonight - Periods of snow overnight. 5 to 15 cm likely.

9pm: -11

Tuesday - Snow ending by mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Temperature falling through the day.

Wind: NW 10-15 km/h

Morning: -12

Afternoon: -16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -18

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -18

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -10