Josh Classen's forecast: Last day in the 20s. Cooldown starts tomorrow.
Cooler weather is just around the corner. Temperatures are expected to get to 20 or 21 C today for one last time.
By Thursday, we'll have a high in the teens. Friday's back to average with a high around 10 C.
The weekend brings highs in the 5- to 10- C range and that's where we'll stay through next week.
But, for one more day today...the WAAAAAY Above-Average temperatures continue.
AND...it looks very likely that we'll tie the record for most 20-C days in October.
Today will be Edmonton's 12th day with a high of 20+ C. That'll equal the mark set in 1923.
The average is for just TWO 20-C days in October.
Not surprisingly, we've been setting daily record highs across the province over the past few days.
No daily record highs for Edmonton.
BUT...over 30-record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday, including:
- Camrose: 25
- Cold Lake: 21
- Elk Island National Park: 22
- Fort Chipewyan: 17
- Grande Prairie: 22
- High Level: 19
- Lloydminster: 23
- Nordegg: 23
- Red Deer: 25
- Vegreville: 23
- Wainwright: 22
Edmonton's high of 22.8 C was a degree short of the record high of 23.9 set in 1978.
The record high for today in Edmonton is 23.9 set in 1978.
Weekend Outlook: I'm keeping a chance of precipitation in the forecast for the Edmonton region on Saturday.
The models outputs have flipped. The Canadian model WAS showing a LOT of rain and snow for the city, then it flipped to nothing and some sun.
The U.S. model was going with no precip, but now HAS some over the area.
Bottom line - it's VERY LIKELY that we'll have snow in the mountains and foothills this weekend.
Some of that precip will push east as rain that potentially turns to snow.
We just don't have a good handle on whether that precip will be in southern AB or over central/north-central AB.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
High: 21
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower overnight.
9pm: 15
Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 70% chance of a shower.
Clearing in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 13
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 10
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower. Risk of wet flurries.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 7
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 8
