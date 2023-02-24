Josh Classen's forecast: Last day of the deep freeze

Milder air will start to move in late tonight and we should be back to MUCH milder conditions by Saturday afternoon.

But, we're in for another REALLY cold day today with wind chill becoming a big factor midday and this afternoon.

Thankfully, not much wind early this morning as temperatures sit in the -27 to -32 range around the Edmonton region.

We'll see the wind pick up to around 20 km/h by mid to late morning and it'll be breezy through the afternoon hours as well.

Wind chills in the -35 to -40 range for mid to late morning in Edmonton.

Temperatures near -20 C this afternoon, but wind chill around -30 C.

By 6 p.m.ish, the wind starts to back off a bit.

The wind really hasn't been that bad over the past few days (about 5-10 km/h). It will be a LOT more noticeable today.

Temperatures gradually rise this evening and overnight and we should be in the -15 C range by Saturday morning with a high near -5 C in the afternoon.

We'll see similar daytime highs Sunday and Monday with mornings in the -10 C range. No significant snowfall expected for the Edmonton region. But, we might see some flurries or 1-2 cm late Sunday.

Long range outlook: Milder conditions continue through all of next week with highs in the -4 C to -9 C range Monday-Wednesday. Thursday looks like it has a good chance of being above 0 C in the city.

So...our deep freeze is done after today and it'll be a relatively mild end to February and start to March.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds & breezy. Wind becoming S 15-20 km/h.

Wind chill -35 to -40 range most of the morning.

Wind chill near -30 this afternoon.

5pm: -20

Tonight - Partly cloudy & temperatures rising.

Wind: S 10 km/h.

9pm: -18 ***wind chill in the -25 to -30 range

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -15

Afternoon High: -6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -6

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of evening flurries.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -6