Josh Classen's forecast: Late-day showers and late-night gusts
A beautiful start to the day in the Edmonton region with some sun and light wind.
BUT...it won't stay that way all day.
A low-pressure system will slide across the province from northwest to southeast bringing showers, a few thunderstorms AND some gusty wind.
Wind warnings are in effect for areas south of Edmonton from Edmonton International Airport/Leduc/Camrose all the way through Red Deer and southeast to Medicine Hat.
Gusts could be upwards of 90 km/h in some areas with the most powerful wind coming late tonight and through the overnight period.
The city gets some showers late this afternoon and possibly again overnight.
The wind will start to pick up early this evening and we're anticipating 20-30 km/h sustained wind with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range this evening and overnight.
Thursday looks to be the reverse of today - Cloudy and windy in the morning...clearing and calming down in the afternoon.
Daytime highs today and Thursday should be in the 12 to 16 C range.
We'll warm up for Friday and the weekend with highs near 20 Friday and Saturday and low to mid 20s for Sunday and Monday.
AND...lots of sun through the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers late this afternoon.
High: 14
Tonight - Cloudy periods. 60% chance of showers overnight.
Wind becoming NW 30-40 with gusts in the 50-60 range late this evening and overnight.
9pm: 9
Thursday - Cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.
Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 in the morning, easing in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 14
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 20
Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 23
Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 22
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Late-day showers and late-night gusts
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants plan giant rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Ottawa has taken its first step toward launching its firearms buyback program, beginning with industry.
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
Why is China trying to act as mediator in Russia's war with Ukraine?
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible 'political settlement' to Russia's war with the country.
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
Sentencing arguments to begin for Calgary youth convicted in police hit-and-run death
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for a youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
Calgary parents rush to find alternative child care as charter school hub set to take over building
Some Calgary parents are rushing to find alternative child care after discovering their local daycare could soon close.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades complete historic comeback, rally from 0-3 deficit to win playoff series
A little junior hockey history has been made in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead
Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.
-
Fire on Sask. First Nation leaves several homeless
Several families have lost everything after a fire near North Battleford.
Regina
-
Sask. issues warning to those who use government logo in satirical social media posts
The province has issued a warning to people who use the Saskatchewan government logo in satirical social media posts.
-
'This is better than a hotel': Sask. town hosts stranded Manitoba band students following spring storm
A group of Manitoba band students have a story they won’t soon forget, after being stranded and cared for in the town of Craik, Sask. during a harsh spring storm.
-
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
-
New Brunswick premier says weak Tory results in byelections reveal linguistic divide
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his party's poor performance in three byelections Monday is a sign of a deepening political divide along linguistic lines in the province.
Toronto
-
Frost advisory issued for Toronto as temperatures drop overnight
The unseasonably warm temperatures recorded in Toronto earlier this month will feel even more like a distant memory when temperatures drop Wednesday night.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Shouting match breaks out at Catholic school board meeting over raising Pride flag in GTA
Things got heated at a meeting of the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) in Aurora Tuesday evening as attendees discussed raising the Pride flag at schools during Pride Month in June.
Montreal
-
About 20 per cent of $1.4 billion federal languages action plan to go to English in Quebec
About 20 per cent of the $1.4 billion over five years that Ottawa is adding to its action plan on official languages will support English in Quebec, the federal government said on the same day that third reading debate begins on Bill C-13 to modernize the Official Languages Act.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Montreal police arrest 8 in connection with March killing of teen
A major police operation involving nine raids in Montreal resulted in eight arrests in connection with the sixth homicide of 2023. The Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday morning that 175 officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted searches in four boroughs.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants plan giant rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Ottawa Senators to play two games in Sweden next season
The Ottawa Senators will play two regular-season games in Sweden next season, the NHL announced Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police charge 4 after missing man's body found
Four people are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
Winnipeg
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver hotel included on list of world's 10 best for food
Readers of Food & Wine magazine have named a Vancouver luxury hotel among the top 10 in the world for food.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
-
'This would make a lot of sense': City councillor believes 'pedestrian scramble' could help solve safety issues at busy intersections
By summer 2024, Vancouver could see 'pedestrian scramble' intersections throughout the city.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unbelievably upsetting': Residents unsure of what's next and who's to blame after Langford highrise evacuated
Emotions are running high as hundreds of people vacate a troubled highrise in Langford due to "life-safety" concerns with the structure.
-
Large fire destroys wood shop: Saanich Fire Department
Emergency crews responded to a large fire in Saanich, near Elk and Beaver Lakes, Tuesday afternoon.
-
Missing Ontario woman located safe in B.C.
A 55-year-old woman from Ontario who was without contact with her family for more than a week has been located safe in B.C., according to RCMP on Vancouver Island.