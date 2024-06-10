Josh Classen's forecast: Late-day storm risks headline this week's weather outlook

It's shaping up to be another unsettled weak of weather across Alberta and in the Edmonton region.

No sustained sunshine or warm temperatures, although we'll start out the work week with daytime highs in the low 20s today and Tuesday.

Showers and/or thunderstorm are possible across most of central and north-central Alberta later today with the potential for strong/potentially damaging wind gusts.

Closer to the upper low in northeast Alberta, there's a risk of hail and cold-core funnel clouds.

East-central Alberta has the potential for funnel clouds and potentially a landspout tornado late Monday.

The upper low moves off into central Saskatchewan on Tuesday, but a deep area of low pressure moves in from the west and sets the stage for another afternoon of showers/thunderstorms.

The potential for severe thunderstorms looks to be even higher in central and southern Alberta on Tuesday.

THEN...as the surface low-pressure system stalls out in east-central Alberta on Wednesday, there's the potential for heavy and steady rain through the day in central and north-central Alberta.

Models are indicating the potential for 50+ mm of rain for areas near (and including) Edmonton.

Looking further ahead, Friday evening has the potential for another round of powerful thunderstorms in north-central Alberta.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

Breezy

High: 21

Tonight - 60% chance of a showers or thunderstorm in the evening.

9pm: 18

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning, increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of periods of rain. Heavy, steady rain possible.

Windy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday - 50% chance of showers or rain in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower/thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19