Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell settles in

The cold air is sticking around right through the coming weekend.

Monday was Edmonton's first colder-than-average day in over a week and just the 4th colder-than-average day this month.

BUT...we'll close out the month with three more of those, bringing the February 2024 tally to:

17 warmer-than-average days

Five average days

Seven colder-than-average days

Temperatures will sit below -20 C through this morning and then climb to about -18 C this afternoon.

Thankfully, the wind should be calm throughout the day and we'll see some sun this afternoon.

Wind becomes more of an issue Wednesday, ahead of a low pressure system that'll develop in western Alberta.

Temperatures should get to around -13 C Wednesday afternoon and then could climb as high as -9 C Wednesday evening.

BUT...it's going to feel in the -20s all day Wednesday because of the wind.

That low pressure system will produce some snow in west and northwest Alberta on Wednesday and we may see a few flurries in the Edmonton region Wednesday evening.

It looks like that we'll get at least SOME snow on Thursday in the city and surrounding areas, but amounts are still TBD.

At this point, one to four cm looks possible.

Wind will be up in the 20 gusting to 30 km/h range again Thursday. So, although temperatures should get to around -10 C, it's going to feel closer to -20.

Friday/Saturday/Sunday all have mornings in the -20 to -25 range and afternoons near -15.

It's not until the early to middle part of next week that temperatures get back above -5 and back closer to average.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy in the morning, clearing midday.

Wind remaining calm.

High: -18

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -25

Temperature climbing overnight.

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: SE 15-20 with gusts near 30 km/h

Morning: -19 **wind chill near -29

Afternoon: -13 **wind chill near -21

Temperature climbing to -9 in the evening, then cooling after midnight.

Wind easing overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow. 1 to 4 cm possible.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 30 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -15 **wind chill near -20

Afternoon High: -10 **wind chill near -18

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -15

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -15

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -14