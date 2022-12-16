Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell starts this weekend

Here's comes the arctic invasion.

After one last mild day today, temperatures will settle into an extended deep freeze.

Edmonton's average high is running about five degrees colder than average for December, but we've only had two days with daytime highs below -20 C.

We'll probably get four consecutive days with daytime highs below -20 C next week.

What about days with highs above -15 C? Well...we've had four of those this month (so far).

If the forecast holds, Edmonton will get at least six consecutive days with highs below -15 C.

So...once this arctic air settles in, it looks like it'll stick around for a while and this could resemble the cold stretch we had at the end of December 2021.

We'll "warm" to a high near -2 C under mostly cloudy skies in Edmonton today.

Wind stays light through most of the day and then starts to pick up a bit late this afternoon.

Strongest wind for the city should be this evening and early Saturday morning (gusts in the 40 km/h).

Windier conditions through much of today and right through the day Saturday are expected across northern and eastern Alberta.

It doesn't look like we'll see any HUGE snowfall accumulations around central and northern Alberta. But, a few centimetres is possible by late Sunday.

For most areas, it'll be off and on flurries/light snow for the next couple days.

Winter officially starts on Wednesday next week. That may also be the low point of the deep freeze.

Temperatures will trend milder through Dec. 24-27. The question is: Will it be a quick return to the -5 C range or only back to the -10 to -15 C range for Christmas?

As of right now, I think it's probably the latter for Edmonton. But, there's certainly some uncertainty with the temperature outlook towards the end of next week.

As always: Stay tuned and we'll keep you updated as the situation unfolds.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Light wind this morning, becoming N 15 late this afternoon.

Flurries starting late in the day.

High: -2

Tonight - Periods of light snow. Wind increasing to NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h this evening and overnight.

9pm: -8

Saturday - Cloudy with off & on flurries. Wind gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, easing in the afternoon.

Temperature holding steady through most of the day.

Morning: -14

Afternoon: -15

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a few flurries. Light wind.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -19

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -23

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -25

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

***WINTER SOLSTICE***

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -27