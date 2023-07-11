Josh Classen's forecast: Low 20s and afternoon sunny breaks
Afternoon highs are forecast to remain near average for the next three days in Edmonton.
That'll put us within a degree or two of 23 C for today, Wednesday and Thursday.
We have some scattered light showers in the Edmonton region this morning and that should continue through to late morning.
Most neighbourhoods won't get much or any.
It looks like there's a slightly more organized area of rain just south of Stony Plain stretching southwest toward Breton and a larger area of rain from around Camrose southwest toward Red Deer.
Given that the flow is from the ESE, the showers southwest of Edmonton will move away from the city, while the precipitation southeast of the city will slide back to the west, but should stay mostly south of Edmonton through the morning hours.
Areas from Leduc and Wetaskiwin south to Red Deer have the best chance at seeing that moisture this morning.
The flow will become more WNW later today, but most of that precipitation will have fizzled out by then.
You don't have to go too far north of Edmonton to get into some clearer skies and I think we'll see some sun in the city this afternoon.
Thunderstorms (potentially severe) will develop in western and northwestern Alberta again this afternoon.
Large hail and downpours are the primary threats. We're not expecting those storms to travel very far, they should remain fairly stationary.
So, no significant risk of seeing them push far enough east to affect the Edmonton area.
In southern Alberta, the severe threat today includes a risk of funnel clouds and possibly landspout tornado(s).
Edmonton's best chance at some storms comes Wednesday afternoon/evening.
The other thing I'll be keeping an eye on is the smoke forecast. Some of the modelling indicates some fairly thick wildfire smoke blowing into the Edmonton region late Wednesday and through Thursday. So, air quality may become an issue on Thursday.
Sunnier and warmer conditions move in for Friday and the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy this morning with a few scattered showers in the area.
Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon.
High: 22
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 19
Wednesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 23
Thursday - 30% chance of showers in the morning. Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.
Increased wildfire smoke may be an issue.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 24
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 27
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NATO summit: Zelenskyy slams 'absurd' lack of timetable for Ukraine's invitation to join NATO
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
LIVE UPDATES | NATO summit: Zelenskyy slams 'absurd' lack of timetable for Ukraine's invitation to join NATO
NATO summit live updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it's 'absurd' that no timetable has been laid out for his country to be invited to join NATO or become a member one day.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
Nearly half of Canadians have lost sleep over financial stress, especially young people: survey
As the country grapples with rising living costs and inflation, a new report reveals that for the sixth consecutive year, money remains the primary source of stress for Canadians, particularly for younger Canadians.
More than half of Canadians $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
Calgary
-
Free entry to Calgary Stampede for Community Day
Hundreds of thousands of people have already taken in the fun at the Calgary Stampede this year and not even the expected rainy weather will keep the crowds from the grounds on Tuesday.
-
A record number of Albertans are concerned about being able to manage their debt
The number of Canadians facing insolvency has hit a record high, with more than a third (35 per cent) saying they cannot meet their financial obligations.
-
TransAlta signs deal to consolidate ownership of TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Corp. says it has signed an agreement to acquire the minority stake in TransAlta Renewables Inc. that it does not already own in a deal it says will help simplify its structure and improve its strategic position.
Saskatoon
-
The new Jazzfest venue is a hit with this Saskatoon couple — they live across the street
For Patricia and Bob Hoffman, moving to a home overlooking the river 20 years ago was their dream. Now, having front row seats to the festival is an added bonus.
-
Saskatoon civic centre to remain closed as reno plan paused due to cost
Renovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
-
North American Indigenous Games nurtures generations of Sask. athletes
The 10th edition of the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) are less than a week away, with athletes representing 756 First Nations across the continent set to gather in Nova Scotia in the spirit of competition.
Regina
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
-
Province set to restore 2 per cent tax rate for Sask. small businesses
Saskatchewan's small businesses tax rate couldn't be any lower. A fact that's changing as pandemic measures continue to be phased out.
-
E-Scooters successful so far in Regina, providers say
E-scooters have been hitting the streets in Regina for the past two weeks, allowing many residents to take them out for a spin.
Atlantic
-
First Nations leaders, delegates gather in Halifax for annual AFN meeting
Chiefs, band council members and delegates from First Nations across the country have gathered in Halifax for the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual general assembly.
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformation
The Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
More than 5,600 clients of a provincial employment program on Prince Edward Island may have had their personal information compromised after a privacy breach.
Toronto
-
Toronto's heart-shaped pond turns scummy green
Green water in the pond at Toronto’s Love Park appears to be souring the romantic mood at the city’s newest outdoor attraction.
-
Video shows moments before a Toronto mother was killed by stray bullet
Two videos obtained by CTV News Toronto show moments around the time of the shooting leading up to when a stray bullet killing a 44-year-old woman in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.
-
6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
Montreal
-
This Quebec Eastern Township city is at risk for flooding as river level rises
The large amounts of rain that have fallen in the Eastern Townships since Monday have caused the level of the Saint-François River, which flows through downtown Sherbrooke, to soar.
-
Michel Pagliaro inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Quebec rocker Michel Pagliaro will be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto this year. The organization announced the names of a dozen Canadian rock icons who will be officially inducted at a ceremony on Sept. 28 at Massey Hall in Toronto.
-
'An unusual time to be driving': Man condemns latest traffic stop by Montreal police
Anti-racism advocates are calling on police in Montreal to modify their policy on street checks again after a West Island man said he was recently stopped at night and told by an officer it was an 'unusual time to be driving.'
Ottawa
-
Air Canada flight safely makes emergency landing in Ottawa
An Air Canada flight safely made an emergency landing at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Local business owner upset over NCC Bistro near Parliament
The National Capital Commission's new pop-up bistro across the street from Parliament is drawing the ire of a nearby business owner who says opening it is bad for nearby businesses still struggling to recover from the pandemic.
-
Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
Kitchener
-
Driver crashes into another car, a pole and a Kitchener LCBO: WRPS
Kitchener fire officials say they helped remove a person from a vehicle, after a car crashed into an LCBO on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.
-
North Dumfries decides not to pause new gravel pit applications
The Township of North Dumfries has decided not to put the brakes on gravel production in the aggregate rich community.
-
Man arrested for exposing himself to families at Guelph splash pad
A 54-year-old Guelph man has been charged with committing an indecent act after police say he exposed himself to a crowd gathered at a downtown splash pad.
Northern Ontario
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
-
Pain, anger boil over as families of Sudbury arson victims have their say
The families of three people who died in a townhouse fire in Sudbury in April 2021 read out gut-wrenching victim impact statements Monday in Sudbury court.
-
Start of the blueberry season in Ontario
Blueberry season is getting underway – a northern Ontario expert says this season is looking bountiful; if the weather cooperates.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say they have no plans to vacate Winnipeg landfill blockade
The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.
-
Man steals ambulance, hits minivan and tree: RCMP
A 20-year-old man allegedly stole and crashed an ambulance in Thompson from EMS workers that were treating him over the weekend.
-
'Everything was gone': Parents of crash victim heartbroken after highway memorial disappears
The parents of Ethan Boyer – a 19-year-old who died in a car crash in 2019 – say they are heartbroken after learning the memorial for their son has disappeared.
Vancouver
-
Pack your patience, delays likely to continue at YVR: air traffic control association
If your travel plans this summer include hopping aboard a flight, be prepared to wait.
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
-
RCMP sniper's bullet ruptured aorta of man in mental distress
At the coroner's inquest into the death of a man killed by an RCMP sharpshooter following a six-hour standoff, jurors heard testimony from an advanced care paramedic.
Vancouver Island
-
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating suspicious house fire after 2 people seen fleeing scene
Mounties are investigating a suspicious house fire in Nanaimo on Sunday. "This residence has been a source of concern for the neighbourhood for some time, due to illegal squatting and drug use," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.
-
Search for missing woman Melissa McDevitt suspended in Sooke
A second search for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in the Sooke backcountry in December has been suspended. Members of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue led the search in the Charters River area over the weekend with support from the Sooke RCMP and several volunteer search groups from across the region.