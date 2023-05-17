Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures and varying smoke intensity

Wildfire smoke thickened up again over the Edmonton area overnight with Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) readings in the 10+ range (extreme).

Conditions should improve gradually through the day, but we should expect the AQHI to be High-to-Moderate through the day.

There's a chance we get some slightly more significant clearing early this evening, but most of the modelling suggests it could be short-lived.

The wind will shift directions and become more east-southeasterly overnight and Thursday, which could blow some thicker smoke back into the Edmonton region for Thursday.

Then, as the wind moves back to the NW for Friday, that could blow some smoke back into the region and significantly reduce air quality late Friday.

Bottom line: Smoke intensity will vary over the next few days, but don't expect any long-lasting clearing of the air.

Until the fires are extinguished, this is just something we're all going to be dealing with.

Temperatures will top out near 20 C today and Thursday in Edmonton. Fri/Sat/Sun are still expected to be hotter, but I've brought down my forecast highs given the likelihood of smoke (and it's "cooling" impact).

Mid to upper 20 daytime highs are likely for Fri/Sat/Sun.

No significant chance of rain is in the forecast until early next week.

BUT...it does look promising for Mon/Tue with a low pressure system forecast to bring periods of rain to central and north-central Alberta.

We're still a long ways out on this and the pattern could change. However, as of now, it looks like this could be a significant and steady rain several parts of the province.

Fingers crossed that it pans out.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny, but smoky/hazy.

Light wind this morning, becoming N 15-20 this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - Smoky. Light wind

9pm: 15

Thursday - Mainly sunny. Smoky/hazy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mainly sunny. Smoky conditions likely.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Smoky conditions likely.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21