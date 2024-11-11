Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures, but cloudy and a bit breezy

This is shaping up to be one of the warmest Remembrance Days in the past decade, at least, for temperatures.

Edmonton should get to the 7 or 8 C range this afternoon. But, it'll stay cloudy through the day and the wind will be a bit of a factor.

In the past 10 years, Edmonton has been above 0 C five times on Nov. 11, including a high of 8 C last year.

Remembrance Day high temperatures:

2023: 7.8 C

2022: -3.8 C

2021: 3.6 C

2020: -7.4 C

2019: -5.3 C

2018: -3.3 C

2017: 1.9 C

2016: 11.1 C

2015: 5.3 C

2014: -12.0 C

We have a big area of low pressure off the west coast that's kicking in the "warm" southerly flow and shoving clouds across the province.

There's a slight risk of a spotty shower (more like a sprinkle, if anything) in the Edmonton area this evening.

Northern Alberta has a much better chance of precipitation today...and it could see freezing rain in some areas, mixed precipitation in some areas and a couple centimetres of snow across the extreme northern part of the province.

There should be some clearing on Tuesday across central and north-central Alberta.

We'll see similar daytime temperatures and less of a breeze, so it'll probably "feel" a bit warmer tomorrow than today.

The back half of the week looks significantly cooler, but no worse than average for mid-November in Edmonton.

Daytime highs are projected to be around the freezing mark for Thursday-Saturday.

Friday has a chance of some snow, but it's too early to have any certainty on how much we might see. At this point, it's looking like minimal accumulation, if any.

There's even less confidence in the longer-range outlook.

Most of the modelling indicates daytime highs near 0 C through the weekend and next week.

HOWEVER...there are some hints that we MIGHT see another upper ridge move in over the weekend and into early next week and if that DOES materialize...we could be closer to the 5 C range than the 0 C range.

So, we'll see how that develops in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Breezy.

Wind SSE 10-20 km/h with occasional gusts in the 30 km/h range.

High: 8

Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing after midnight.

9pm: 4

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2