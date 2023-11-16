Josh Classen's forecast: Mild today, big warm-up Friday

If you're enjoying the mild/warm November weather, the short-term forecast will have you smiling.

BUT...if you'd rather see some cold temperatures, it's the long-term forecast that you'll want to focus on.

AND...if you're hoping for some snow in the Edmonton area, well, you're outta luck for the next little while. There's no strong indication of a significant snowfall between today and Nov. 25.

We're into some cooler air this morning. This is the coolest morning in Edmonton so far this month (we had a couple similar mornings in late October).

Temperatures will climb back to the freezing mark by noon and we'll get to 3 or 4 C this afternoon.

BUT...with mostly cloudy skies, it probably won't FEEL all that "warm" today.

It's a different story tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday as some warmer air blasts in.

Temperatures will be just slightly below 0 C in the mornings and up around 10 C for afternoon highs.

There's an upper ridge rippling through over the next few days leading to the well-above-average temperatures.

What follows that upper ridge is a bit of an uncertainty, but it will definitely be a lot cooler next week.

There's an upper trough that slips through early in the week and then a deep upper low develops somewhere over Saskatchewan or Manitoba by mid-week, which should put us in a frosty northerly flow.

For now, I'm going with highs in the -3 to -7 C range for daytime highs from Tuesday through Sunday. But, we probably won't have a REALLY solid handle on temperatures until Sunday or Monday.

Regardless of how it plays out, this next few days looks to be the last blast of really warm temperatures.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: 4

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 0

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3