Josh Classen's forecast: Mild today, freezing rain risk early Friday

The outlook has taken a turn for the warmer, especially this coming weekend.

AND...the chance of snow for this weekend in the Edmonton area has diminished.

BUT...the risk of freezing rain has increased in many areas, including Edmonton and surrounding areas.

We'll see temperatures climb a handful of degrees above 0 C this afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.

Snow will move into western Alberta with 2 to 5 cm of snow expected in the mountains and the foothills.

There's still a chance of some isolated pockets of 5-10 cm, but most areas will see significantly less accumulation.

As that band of precipitation presses east, there's also some warmer air streaming in aloft.

That's making it tough to get a handle on precipitation-type. There could be wet snow OR freezing rain overnight and early Friday in areas from Edson/Whitecourt southeast through the Edmonton and Red Deer regions and down toward Medicine Hat.

It's that southeast corner of the province that looks like it may have the most significant ice accumulation from freezing rain.

However, if you have plans to be on highways west or south of Edmonton Friday morning, check the conditions before you head out.

That goes for the morning commute in the city, as well. We'll have an update on this later today.

The weekend is now trending MUCH warmer than we were earlier anticipating.

Saturday should still be a handful of degrees above 0 C in the afternoon and even Sunday looks like it'll be above 0 C by a couple degrees.

I'll keep a chance of some wet snow (or maybe even a shower) in the forecast for Saturday evening.

BUT...I've taken the chance of snow out of the Sunday forecast. It's now looking like it'll all stay in northern Alberta.

Long range outlook: staying mild through next week with daytime highs in the 1 to 6 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 5

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or a rain/snow mix.

9pm: 0

Friday - 30% chance of rain/snow mix or patchy freezing rain early in the morning. Then...Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3