Josh Classen's forecast: Mild weather stays (but not for long)
After hitting highs of -2 C on Wednesday and -4 on Thursday, we're in for a cooling trend over the next few days.
Temperatures should still be near average today and only slightly cooler tomorrow.
But, we'll have temperatures dropping through the day Sunday AND some wind AND probably some snow falling.
Let's start with today. Temperatures are on the mild side this morning and we'll climb to about -5 C or -6 C this afternoon.
Much like yesterday, we'll hit that high around 2 p.m. this afternoon and by 6 p.m., temperatures will slip back to around -10 C.
AND...like yesterday...wind should be light throughout the day.
By mid-evening, Edmonton drops into the mid minus teens and we'll probably hit our low late this evening (instead of early Saturday morning).
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly after midnight.
So, another mild morning Saturday giving way to a high around -7 C mid-afternoon. Wind should be light throughout the day and cloudcover will increase late Saturday.
There's a good chance we'll see at least some flurries Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Whether that turns out to be just a dusting or 2-4 cm is still uncertain.
That incoming system WILL help hold temperatures up Saturday night and we'll start Sunday in the -10 C range before dropping to around -15 C in the afternoon.
Wind looks like a bit of an issue as well, probably in the 15-20 km/h range and possibly with some gusts.
By early next week, we're not back into a DEEP FREEZE, but we WILL be about eight to 10 degrees colder than average for daytime highs.
Mornings will be in the -20 C to -25 C range Monday-Wednesday and afternoon highs are forecast to be in the -11 C to -15 C range.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10 km/h.
High of -5 or -6 early this afternoon.
Noon: -8
2pm: -6
6pm: -10
Tonight - Partly cloudy. Light wind.
9pm: -14
Temperature falling to -16 late this evening and then rising overnight.
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming Mostly Cloudy by late afternoon.
60% chance of flurries in the evening/overnight.
7am: -13
Afternoon High: -7
Sunday - 60% chance of flurries or light snow early in the morning. Then...Mostly cloudy.
Temperature slowly falling through the day and breezy.
Morning: -10 ***wind chill near -17
Midday: -12 ***wind chill near -20
5pm: -15 ***wind chill near -23
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -14
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -13
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -11
