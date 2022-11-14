Josh Classen's forecast: Milder air stays until Thursday
Temperatures bounced back above 0 C for daytime highs Saturday and Sunday, putting Edmonton back to "average" temperatures for mid-November.
AND...it doesn't look like much will change over the next few days.
We should get two or three degrees above 0 C this afternoon and again Tuesday afternoon with more sun than cloud.
We have an upper ridge centred over B.C., but that bubble of warm air aloft does stretch into the western half of Alberta.
It looks like it'll get shoved back to the west a bit on Wednesday as some cooler air tries to drop in.
That'll produce some snow in western Alberta on Wednesday and there's a chance we might see some flurries or light snow as far east as Edmonton/Red Deer.
We'll see some cooler air move in for Thursday. Temperatures in the minus teens in the morning and a high in the -5 C to -10 C range in the afternoon.
Beyond Thursday the forecast gets a little more uncertain.
I'm going with highs in the -5 C range for Friday-Sunday. But...realistically, we could be anywhere between 0 C and -8 C for highs.
So...mild in the short-term and then a bit of a cooldown starting Thursday in the Edmonton region.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
Wind: W 10-15 km/h
High: 3
Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.
Light wind.
9pm: 0
Tuesday - A few clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afteroon.
Wind: NW 10-20 km/h.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: -3
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -8
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -4
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -5
