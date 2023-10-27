Josh Classen's forecast: More light snow and a bit of warming this weekend

Clouds and occasional flurries/light snow will dominate the day across central and northern Alberta.

Most areas aren't getting really significant snowfall. But, there's certainly enough snow coming down to cover the ground and make some streets icy.

It's a similar story with the wind. It won't be overly strong. But, there'll definitely be a breeze this afternoon (up around 20 km/h).

We should see a few sunny breaks Saturday, but it's looking like we'll have more cloud than sun for another day Saturday. AND...a few flurries are (again) possible.

Wind will also be a factor Saturday. It'll be NW 15 to 20 km/h with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range for most of the day.

Sunday/Monday/Tuesday look sunnier and warmer. Temperatures will top out in the -2 C range today. We should get to 0 C on Saturday in Edmonton and a couple degrees above 0 C on Sunday.

Halloween is still looking to be the warmest day in the next week. Looks like we'll get a handful of degrees above 0 C Tuesday afternoon.

If you're heading to the Heritage Classic on Sunday, expect temperatures in the 0 C to -2 C range through the game.

Wind doesn't look like it'll be an issue (should be 5-10 km/h). Sunset is just after 6 p.m.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a some light snow this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this afternoon.

Light wind this morning, becoming NW 20 km/h this afternoon.

High: -2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few flurries. Breezy. NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2