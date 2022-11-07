Josh Classen's forecast: More snow, mid-week temps to hit -20s

Get set for a full day of snow in the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.

Both the morning and afternoon commutes will be impacted with several centimetres of snow through the day.

Wind isn't too bad this morning, but it is expected to pick up later today.

The heaviest snow today is expected to fall in southeastern Alberta with 10-25 cm likely in the areas under a snowfall warning.

That area includes the Wainwright-Coronation region and areas south to the U.S. border.

Outside of that area, a rough estimate of 5 to 10 cm is likely for areas from Edmonton east to about Vegreville and south to Red Deer.

Some spots could see a bit more. Especially, just east of Red Deer, and 10 to 15 is possible for areas from Lloydminster north to Bonnyville and Cold Lake.

Western Alberta will likely see 2 to 8 cm of snow all the way up to the Peace Country.

Wind will be a factor and blowing snow will be an issue on highways, particularly through central and eastern AB today.

Gusts will be in the 30 km/h range in the Edmonton area and in the 40-50 km/h range in eastern Alberta.

Wind chills will be in the -20s in the Edmonton region all day today with temperatures steady in the -13 to -15 C range for most of the day.

Snow and will be taper off overnight in the Edmonton area and we'll get some clearing Tuesday.

BUT...there's a blast of arctic air set to drop in late Tuesday. The daytime high around -13 C will likely come mid-afternoon and by 6 p.m., we'll be in the -17 C range.

Temperatures will slide into the minus 20s by Wednesday morning. Thankfully, wind should not be much of a factor.

On the UP side: it's a great start to the season for local ski hills and cross-country skiers will be happy.

AND...

There ARE signs of milder temperatures by the weekend with single-digit daytime highs likely for Saturday/Sunday.

But, we have to get through some more snow today and several more cold days before we get there.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Snow. 3 to 5 cm through the day. Wind: 10-20 with midday and afternoon gusts around 30 km/h.

Wind chill in the -20s all day.

High: -13

Tonight - Snow. 2 to 5 cm this evening and overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: -14

Tuesday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon.

Light wind.

Morning Low: -15

2pm: -13

6pm: -17

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -15

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -13

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -6