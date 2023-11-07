Josh Classen's forecast: Morning fog, stormy this afternoon

Fog for the morning commute and a chance of mixed precipitation with gusty wind for the late-day commute.

It's another foggy morning in central and north-central Alberta. It varies in thickness, but fog advisories are in effect for parts of the Peace Country, for areas from Slave Lake and Lac La Biche south to Red Deer and Oyen and from Lloydminster west to Edson.

That advisory includes the city of Edmonton and surrounding regions.

We should see the fog dissipate by mid to late morning in the Edmonton area, but it may hang around a bit longer for areas to the east and northeast.

There are two areas of low pressure affecting the province today:

The first one is bringing some mixed precipitation to areas east and southeast of Red Deer.

The Stettler and Drumheller regions and the Wainwright/Provost areas will see some of that this morning.

For the Edmonton area, it's the OTHER system developing in the northwest that'll potentially bring us some precipitation.

We have some mixed precipitation in the Grande Prairie region early this morning.

That'll sweep ESE through the day, so we're looking at a 4-8 p.m. window for the Edmonton region.

NOTE: There's no guarantee we'll get a "significant" amount of precipitation. BUT...it DOES look likely that we'll get at least SOME precipitation.

It'll definitely get gusty, though.

So...worst-case scenario is that the precipitation starts as rain, then flips over to wet snow and we're dealing with slick roads and reduced visibility thanks to the gusty conditions.

I think it's a little more likely that most of the Edmonton region just gets a shower that possibly flips to some rain/snow mix, but doesn't last long.

Temperatures stay on the mild side with morning lows in the -1 to -4 C range (in the city) and afternoon highs in the 4 to 8 C range through to Friday.

The weekend looks like it has the potential for a double-digit day (on the plus side).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Fog patches dissipating this morning, then Mostly cloudy.

60% chance of a shower and/or wet snow late this afternoon. Gusts in the 40-50 km/h range late this afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - Gusty with a chance of rain and/or wet snow early in the evening (risk ending by 8-9pm).

Partly cloudy overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: 2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of some wet flurries in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8