Josh Classen's forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sunny breaks and gusts

Today was two and tomorrow will make it three consecutive days with some morning rain in Edmonton and area.

BUT...just like yesterday, it won't rain all day today or tomorrow.

Today's showers (and even the odd thunderstorm) will move north of the city by midday and we'll get a few sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperatures should hit 19 or 20 C for a high, but the wind is expected to pick up.

I think we'll have sustained wind speeds in the 20-30 km/h range with gusts near 40 km/h starting around lunch time and continuing right through into this evening.

Heavier, steadier rain is expected today across parts of northern Alberta.

Particularly...areas from around Peace River east towards Fort McMurray and the Cold Lake/Bonnyville region.

Between 30 mm and 50 mm is possible for much of that area and some spots could get over 50 mm in a relatively short timespan.

We're also expecting some storms to develop later today in the foothills and then east through the Red Deer to Coronation regions.

It's basically the same part of the province that got hit with Monday's severe storms that has the greatest risk for some more severe weather today.

Damaging gusts and large hail are expected to be the primary threat from today's storms.

Back in Edmonton, the rain moves from south to north today, stalls out across northern Alberta and then reverses course and pushes from north to south overnight and Friday morning.

So...most of the rain (in the city) should push through in the morning hours and then we'll see some sunny breaks by late Friday afternoon.

After tomorrow, the pattern changes as the cooler air aloft moves off and a warmer, more stable setup develops.

So, we're expecting sun and a return to the mid 20s for the weekend. Next week looks even warmer with highs in the 26 to 30 C range for Monday-Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with periods of rain this morning, risk of a thunderstorm.

Sunny breaks this afternoon & breezy. Wind becoming W 20 gusting to 40 midday and through the afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Periods of rain overnight, risk of a thunderstorm.

9pm: 17

Friday - Cloudy with periods of rain in the morning, precipitation ending late in the morning/midday.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Cloudy periods late afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27