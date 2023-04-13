Josh Classen's forecast: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and mild temperatures
The pattern remains basically unchanged from yesterday. Cooler air aloft as the upper trough lingers for another day or two.
So...we get some sunny and crisp mornings with temperatures just slightly below 0 C today and Friday.
Edmonton gets back to about 8 C by midday and then highs near 12 C today and tomorrow.
Because of that cooler upper air, we have some instability and that'll help produce some clouds through the afternoon hours.
AND...just like Wednesday, a few scattered showers will pop up over central and north-central Alberta.
Those showers should be fairly spotty and relatively brief. So, not everyone's going to get them.
In the foothills and mountain parks, we'll have some late-day convective flurries over the next two days.
The upper-level warming through the weekend should limit the development of afternoon clouds. So, we're warmer and sunnier for Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to highs the mid to upper teens both days.
The ridge does look like it'll collapse towards the end of the weekend though, so we'll likely get some clouds in the evening Sunday.
AND...with some colder air dropping air dropping back in aloft early next week, we're in a similar situation to what we had this week.
Showers or periods of rain are possible Monday and we can't rule out the risk of some snow or a "rain/snow mix" for Tuesday.
Daytime highs are also expected to slip next week with a couple single-digit days likely Tuesday/Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny in the morning. Afternoon clouds.
A few brief, scattered showers in the area late this afternoon.
High: 12
Tonight - Clouds this evening, clearing overnight.
9pm: 7
Friday - Sunny in the morning. Afternoon clouds.
A few brief, scattered showers in the area late in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 12
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 15
Sunday - Sunny with some increasing cloud late in the day.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 17
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 11
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 9
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
Canada's health minister calls mass exports of Ozempic to U.S. an 'outrageous' abuse
Canada's federal health minister says he's working with provinces to prevent the mass exportation of essential medications after thousands of doses of the diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic were shipped from British Columbia to the United States.
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices, with his lawyer signalling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Longtime daytime personality Marilyn Denis announces end to 'The Marilyn Denis Show'
Daytime TV mainstay Marilyn Denis says her long-running series 'The Marilyn Denis Show' will end this June. The veteran broadcaster announced the news this morning on her CTV talk show after 34 years in daily daytime television.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI
The first image of a black hole captured four years ago revealed a fuzzy, fiery doughnut-shaped object. Now, researchers have used artificial intelligence to give that cosmic beauty shot a touch-up.
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
One expert's hope as rapid-test HIV, syphilis approved by Health Canada
A new dual testing kit for syphilis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) approved in Canada has one expert hopeful it will increase awareness and encourage people to seek care.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Kensington
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a double-shooting in northwest Calgary and confirm one of the victims was found dead downtown.
-
5 charged in 'nefarious and elaborate' Calgary investment scheme
Five people face charges in connection with a scam involving a phony website that police say was tricking investors to believe it was legitimate.
-
Sherwood home destroyed by fire, 2 taken to hospital
A Wednesday night fire in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood destroyed one home, damaged a neighbouring house and sent two people to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
'If I could give everything back': Tearful regrets from Saskatoon woman formerly accused in nightclub death
Paige Theriault-Fisher offered tearful words on Wednesday after learning she will not be going to trial in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi.
-
Saskatoon woman identified as victim in alleged homicide in Edmonton
Edmonton police have identified a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman as the victim in an alleged homicide in that city.
-
32-year-old man charged with murder in 14-year-old crimes: Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon police say they’ve solved two 14-year-old murders allegedly committed by the same man.
Regina
-
Justin Trudeau expected to discuss grocery rebate, affordability issues during Regina visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Regina on Thursday where he will make multiple stops around the Queen City promoting the 2023 federal budget.
-
City of Regina plans to turn former CP rail yard from gritty to pretty
The City of Regina took a step towards a temporary long-term solution for the old CP rail yards along Dewdney Avenue.
-
Atlantic
-
Mobile health unit brings health-care from the clinic to the clients in Moncton, N.B.
A collaboration between Vitalité and Horizon health networks has expanded outreach programs in Moncton and Saint John.
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Homemade tazer, drugs seized and 2 charged in trafficking investigation: N.B. RCMP
A man and woman are facing a slew of drugs and weapons charges after police searched a home in Moncton, N.B.
Toronto
-
Ontario could smash temperature records, but winter could return next week
If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
DeMar DeRozan's daughter goes viral for distractions during Toronto Raptors loss to Bulls
If you watched the Toronto Raptors take on the Chicago Bulls in a win-or-go-home game Wednesday night, you may have heard a jarring shriek every time the home team stepped to the free throw line.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
Montreal
-
Pro-Russia hackers say they were behind Hydro-Quebec cyberattack
A pro-Russia hacker group has claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack on the Hydro-Quebec website Thursday morning. Parts of the Quebec power utility's site were still down as of around 11:00 a.m. Hydro-Quebec says no personal data was compromised.
-
Ready for a laugh? Montreal's Just for Laughs festival to the rescue with top comics
Just For Laughs Montreal (JFL) is primed to deliver big laughs, the festival's president Bruce Hills said, promising a "great roster of star power" in a press release issued on Thursday that announced a first slate of comedians.
-
All power restored following last week's ice storm: Hydro-Quebec
Hydro-Quebec said Thursday morning that all power outages caused by the ice storm on April 5 have been repaired.
Ottawa
-
Officials still looking into cause of last week's Ottawa LRT shutdown
More than a week after freezing rain halted service on Ottawa's LRT system, officials still don't know the root cause of the outage.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash at Manotick intersection
One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle struck them at a Manotick intersection Wednesday night.
-
Here's how many parking tickets were issued in Ottawa in 2022
The number of parking tickets issued by Ottawa bylaw officers approached pre-pandemic levels last year, as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed and people started driving more.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman fears for her safety after alleged hate-motivated incident
Members of Kitchener's Muslim community are raising concerns after someone allegedly pointed a gun at two women as they were heading home from the masjid Wednesday morning.
-
Province investing into new innovation area at the University of Waterloo
The Ontario government is spending $7.5 million to help build a state-of-the-art Innovation arena at the University of Waterloo.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospital
Some community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
-
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child porn
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
Winnipeg
-
School bus returning from field trip involved in crash in southern Manitoba
One woman has been airlifted to hospital after school bus in southern Manitoba collided with a car while returning from a field trip.
-
Winnipeg woman says deductible won't be waived in hit and run that's not her fault
A Winnipeg woman says she has proof another driver is at fault for damaging her vehicle, yet her deductible isn't being waived.
-
Three workers at Brandon business attacked with bear spray: police
The Brandon Police Service responded to separate two robberies in the city on Tuesday, including one where three employees were attacked with bear mace.
Vancouver
-
'He doesn’t get to tell his story': B.C. mom opens up about losing son to toxic drugs
Jacob Wilson’s story is not easy for his mother to tell. But she is sharing the heart-wrenching details of her son’s life because he no longer can, hoping that by opening up she will help shed more light on the epidemic of toxic drug deaths in B.C.
-
-
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Liberal Party name change to BC United builds bridges to the future: Falcon
Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon lowered the curtain on the British Columbia Liberal Party Wednesday, ushering in BC United, a new name and branding for the political party once led by premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark.
-
B.C. to target repeat offenders with 12 community hubs
The province has announced the locations of 12 community hubs that are intended to curb repeat violent offending in regions across the province.
-
Sooke business wrongfully targeted after nearby shop posts controversial sign related to Kid Rock
A marine shop in Sooke has received threatening messages after it was mistaken for a nearby boat building business that posted a controversial message on its roadside sign.