Josh Classen's forecast: Near 20 C this afternoon, but a cooling trend starts Friday

One more day of temperatures WELL above average.

After today, a gradual cooldown Fri/daySaturday and then a dramatic drop in temperature early next week.

Afternoon highs will be about 20 degrees cooler by Monday.

We'll likely hit 20 C this afternoon in Edmonton. A few clouds early this morning are moving out and we'll be sunny for most of the day.

Much like Wednesday, there's a slight risk of a shower passing through the area around 6 p.m. Most (possibly all) of that precipitation will pass north of the city.

Wind doesn't look like TOO much of an issue. But, it'll probably get a bit breezy on the outer edges of those late-day shower cells.

The average high for Oct. 19-22 is 10 C. By the 28-31st, that average high drops to 4 C.

We'll be close to average Friday and Saturday.

THEN...some colder air starts to drop in through the day Sunday and we're looking at afternoon HIGHS near 0 C by Monday.

The city hasn't even had an official MORNING LOW below 0 C yet. BUT...by Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday... it may not get above 0 C for HIGHS!

Morning lows from Monday through Friday of next week will be in the -5 to -10 C range.

So, soak up the warm temperatures while they last. By the end of the weekend, we'll be in a completely different weather pattern.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing early this morning. Sunny with a few clouds for most of the day.

Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower near 6pm.

High: 20

Tonight - Clearing.

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -1