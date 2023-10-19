Edmonton & Area Weather

    Josh Classen's forecast: Near 20 C this afternoon, but a cooling trend starts Friday

    wxblog Oct. 19 2023

    One more day of temperatures WELL above average.

    After today, a gradual cooldown Fri/daySaturday and then a dramatic drop in temperature early next week.

    Afternoon highs will be about 20 degrees cooler by Monday.

    We'll likely hit 20 C this afternoon in Edmonton. A few clouds early this morning are moving out and we'll be sunny for most of the day.

    Much like Wednesday, there's a slight risk of a shower passing through the area around 6 p.m. Most (possibly all) of that precipitation will pass north of the city.

    Wind doesn't look like TOO much of an issue. But, it'll probably get a bit breezy on the outer edges of those late-day shower cells.

    The average high for Oct. 19-22 is 10 C. By the 28-31st, that average high drops to 4 C.

    We'll be close to average Friday and Saturday.

    THEN...some colder air starts to drop in through the day Sunday and we're looking at afternoon HIGHS near 0 C by Monday.

    The city hasn't even had an official MORNING LOW below 0 C yet. BUT...by Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday... it may not get above 0 C for HIGHS!

    Morning lows from Monday through Friday of next week will be in the -5 to -10 C range.

    So, soak up the warm temperatures while they last. By the end of the weekend, we'll be in a completely different weather pattern.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Clearing early this morning. Sunny with a few clouds for most of the day.

    Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower near 6pm.

    High: 20

     

    Tonight - Clearing.

     

    Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

    Morning Low: 6

    Afternoon High: 13

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 0

    Afternoon High: 11

     

     

    Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -1

    Afternoon High: 4

     

    Monday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

    Morning Low: -5

    Afternoon High: 1

     

    Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: -1 

