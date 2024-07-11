EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Near 30 C today, with a cooldown coming soon

    An aerial image of the Riverside Golf Course in Edmonton taken on July 9, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of the Riverside Golf Course in Edmonton taken on July 9, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The peak of the heat wave is behind us, but it's still going to be hot today.

    Temperatures hit 36.2 C in Edmonton on Wednesday. That was the third consecutive day of record heat in the city and tied for the fourth-hottest temperature ever recorded in Edmonton. (Records going back to late 1800s.)

    Today's hit will be up around 30 C. That's well short of the July 11 record high of 34.0 C from 2002. But, it's a handful of degrees above average.

    The cooling trend will continue in the coming days. We're still in the mid to upper 20s Friday afternoon.

    Then...low to mid 20s for Saturday/Sunday as some precipitation is now looking more likely for the weekend.

    I don't think it's going to rain non-stop both days. In fact, there's a chance we don't even end up with any really significant amounts of moisture.

    BUT...there's a good chance for some showers Saturday morning and then a lower chance for a shower or thunderstorm early Saturday evening.

    Sunday also has a chance of showers, especially in the morning (although...the timing and confidence in that Sunday precipitation outlook is fairly low).

    Thunderstorms will be a big issue across central and southern Alberta late this afternoon and tonight.

    It looks like most of those storms will pass south of the Edmonton area and the risk for severe storms is mostly in areas from Red Deer south.

    But, there's a decent chance of seeing a few thunderstorms near or over the Edmonton area in the 5-9 p.m. window.

     

    Smoke outlook:

    Wildfire smoke continues to be an issue across northern Alberta. The latest model output has that smoke staying well to the north of the Edmonton region at least through the end of Saturday.

    That said, Environment and Climate Change Canada is noting some new wildfires in central B.C. that the models may not be factoring in yet.

    Bottom line: I don't think smoke will be an issue for the Edmonton region today, Friday or Saturday.

    Beyond Saturday...we'll have to see how the wind patterns shape up.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Sunny this morning. A few clouds this afternoon.

    40% chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

    RECORD: 34.0 -2002

    High: 30

     

    Tonight - 60% chance of an evening thunderstorm. A few clouds overnight.

    9pm: 26

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 16

    Afternoon High: 27

     

    Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

     

    Saturday - 60% chance of showers in the morning, Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

    30% chance of a late-day thunderstorm.

    Morning Low: 15

    Afternoon High: 23

     

    Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers, especially in the morning.

    Morning Low: 14

    Afternoon High: 23

     

    Monday - Mainly sunny

    Morning Low: 12

    Afternoon High: 28

     

    Tuesday - Mainly sunny

    Morning Low: 16

    Afternoon High: 30  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Samsung unveils wearable technology with AI twists

    The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News