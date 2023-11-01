Josh Classen's forecast: New month, same mild weather

Mild, but not overly "warm" for the first week of November in Edmonton.

The average high for the first five days of November is 4 C.

We'll be a little bit above that today and right around that mark for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures through the weekend slip a bit closer to 0 C for daytime highs.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks in the Edmonton region today. We've had a few pockets of flurries east and northeast of the city early this morning.

Northwestern Alberta and the Lacombe region are also seeing some flurries.

There might be a handful of snowflakes in Edmonton this morning, but nothing significant.

A push of moisture streaming in from the WSW brings some snow to the foothills and mountain parks on Thursday.

5 to 10 cm of snow is possible in the mountains and in areas from around Hinton to Nordegg.

There might be a bit of light snow that pushes far enough east to hit the Edmonton and Red Deer areas Friday morning.

That shouldn't amount to much (if anything). But, we'll have to keep an eye on the potential for some mixed precipitation or possibly even some patchy freezing rain near Red Deer early Friday.

Through the weekend, a broad area of light snow is expected to develop from the Peace Country southeast toward Medicine Hat.

Edmonton likely gets some snow Sunday (possibly starting Saturday night), and we probably get some accumulation (amounts still uncertain).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: 6

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 1

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - 40% chance of flurries early in the morning. Then...Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of evening flurries.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -1

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1