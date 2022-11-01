Josh Classen's forecast: New month, whole new weather pattern

Say good-bye to above-average temperatures in Edmonton. Most of the next 10 to 15 days will be below average.

And...starting next week...WAY below average.

Edmonton has only had SIX cooler-than-average days since the start of September.

On the flip-side we had 41 warmer-than-average days since Sept. 1.

All of that's over as we start November. October ended with a bit of light snow late last night and we'll see more of that in this first week of the new month.

Edmonton and area has the potential to pick up some accumulation tonight and Wednesday.

We're looking at the potential for anywhere between a dusting and 2 cm overnight. Between 1 and 4 cm of snow looks possible Wednesday.

A LOT more snow is set to hit parts of southern, eastern and northern Alberta.

High Level is under a snowfall warning with 10-15 cm of snow expected today.

Fort McMurray could see 5-10 cm of snow by the end of Wednesday.

Calgary/Olds and areas to the west and southwest are also under a snowfall warning with 10-20 cm of snow expected. More than 25 cm is possible in some parts of the southwest.

No warnings yet for areas further east, but we may see that warning zone expand to include other parts of southern Alberta.

The Red Deer areas looks like it'll probably get 5-10 cm, but maybe as much as 15 cm.

Wainwright/Coronation areas could see 5-10 cm.

And...the Vermilion/Lloydminster region, 2 to 8 cm is possible.

Temperatures should be right around average, with a high near 4 C today.

But, we'll stay below 0 C by a few degrees on Wednesday (temperature gradually falling through the day).

Thursday, we wake up to temperatures in the minus teens and stay below 0 C all day.

Friday's our one, brief warm-up. We should get to the 3 to 6 C range for an afternoon high.

But, the REAL cooldown begins after that.

By Sunday, daytime highs are near -10 C. AND...it looks like we'll have -15ish morning lows and afternoon highs near -10 C ALL of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 4

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries or light snow. 1-2 cm possible.

9pm: 2

Wednesday - Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries or light snow. 1-4 cm possible. Windy.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -10