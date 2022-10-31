Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak

Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.

Then...find your winter coats, toques, mitts, etc. for NEXT week.

As October comes to an end, so too does the warm weather we've had from most of the past few months.

More on that in a minute...first, let's talk about the Halloween forecast.

Edmonton and area should get to a high near 8 C this afternoon with a mix of sun and cloud.

That cloud cover probably starts to thicken up as we head into the early evening hours.

AND...there's a chance of some scattered showers and/or mixed precipitation in the evening.

Here's your evening outlook for Edmonton:

4 p.m.: 8 C - Partly cloudy

6 p.m.: 6 C - Mostly cloudy

7 p.m.: 4 C - 30% chance of a shower

8 p.m.: 3 C - 40% chance of a shower

9 p.m.: 2 C - 40% chance of rain/snow mix

Elsewhere around the province: We have some snow falling in the Rocky Mountain House-Red Deer-Ponoka region this morning.

That's expected to stay south of the Edmonton and fizzle out later this morning.

Another area of snow will develop in the Jasper/Hinton/Edson areas late this afternoon and this evening.

Grande Prairie gets a chance of a few flurries this evening.

We'll like get above 0 C by a few degrees again on Tuesday and then a sub-0 C high for Wednesday.

The real question looks to be whether or not we'll get snow on Wednesday.

Some heavy snow will hit southwest Alberta and the Calgary region on Tuesday.

THEN...a band of snow pushes northeast from southern Alberta into east-central Alberta on Wednesday.

That looks to be a significant snowfall for areas from Calgary up towards Lloydminster.

Edmonton and Red Deer look to be out on the edge of that snow potential.

So, we'll have a little better handle on it tomorrow. But, for now I'm going with a 40% chance of some light snow.

We get another chance at some snow in the Edmonton area on Saturday before the bottom falls out on temperatures Sunday.

Edmonton hit a high of 17 C yesterday (Oct 30). Next Sunday (Nov. 6) is forecast to have a high of -10 C!

AND...that cold air probably sticks around for most/all of next week. As I mentioned earlier: time to find those warmer jackets.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 8

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix.

9pm: 2

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 0

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -5