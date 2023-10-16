Josh Classen's forecast: One last warm week

Soak up the warm weather this week. Tuesday will be a bit "cooler," but, daytime highs Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should all be in the mid to upper teens.

We'll transition into some cooler air through the coming weekend and it is VERY likely that we'll slip to highs in single digits next week, probably in the 0 to 5 C range.

AND...it's possible we'll see some snow early next week. That's still a long ways off and the pattern could change. But, I think the drop in temperature is almost certain. The snow? At this point, it's "possible" (especially Monday).

Today, we have some cloudcover moving in from the west. We'll have mostly cloudy skies overhead in Edmonton and area for most of the day.

Further south, there's a chance of some mixed precipitation near Red Deer this morning. Most of the showers and rain/snow mix should stay west and south of Red Deer.

Doesn't look like Edmonton and area will get any precipitation today, but the wind will pick up a bit this afternoon.

There's a good chance we'll have some showers in or near Edmonton early Tuesday. Cloudy with less of a precipitation risk Tuesday afternoon.

We'll get a bit more sun Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures hit a high near 17 C later today, but we'll "only" get to the 12-14 C range Tuesday.

Daytime highs rebound to the 17/18 C range for Wednesday-Friday.

Looking LONG Range: Daytime highs slip to the 10-14 C range for Saturday and Sunday in Edmonton.

THEN...a big upper trough moves in and next week looks like it'll be about 10-15 degrees cooler than this week (probably in the 0 to 5 C range).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Increasing cloud this morning. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks for most of the day.

Becoming breezy this afternoon.

High: 17

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning. 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 13

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 13