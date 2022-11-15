Josh Classen's forecast: One more warm day, turning cooler Wednesday
Temperatures are expected to hit a high near 3 C (again) in Edmonton this afternoon.
Morning clouds will give way to some sun and the wind won't be TERRIBLY strong, but there'll be a 10-20 km/h breeze this afternoon.
All in all...a beautiful mid-November day.
Things start to change tomorrow. As some cooler air pushes in, we'll have some snow through western Alberta, starting in the Peace Country early Wednesday and then moving south through the Hinton/Edson and Nordegg/Rocky Mountain House regions.
Most areas will pick up 2 to 5 cm of snow. But, there are some spots in higher terrain that could see 5 to 10 cm of snow.
Most (probably all) of that snow misses the Edmonton area and stays west of the city. But, there's a slight risk we'll get a few insignificant flurries Wednesday morning.
The bigger issue will be the falling temperature and the wind chill.
We're expecting temperatures to be around -3 C in the morning and then closer to -7 C by mid afternoon and near -10 C by supper time.
With wind speeds in the 20 km/h range, that'll give us wind chills near -10 C in the morning and closer to -15 C in the afternoon.
It won't get as cold as last week, but the cooler air will settle in for a few days.
We'll wake up to temperatures in the minus teens Thursday and only get back to around -7 C or 8 C for a daytime high.
Friday and Saturday both look to be on the chilly side as well.
Warmer air appears poised to return on Sunday.
So...enjoy one more warm day today and then we'll be into some colder air for a couple days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
Wind: NW 10-20 km/h
High: 3
Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.
9pm: 0
Wednesday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
Wind: NW 20 through much of the day with gusts around 30 km/h in the morning.
Wind chill near -10 in the morning and near -15 in the afternoon.
Temperature falling through the day.
Morning: -3
Afternoon: -7
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -7
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -5
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -6
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of some flurries in the evening.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 0
