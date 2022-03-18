Josh Classen's forecast: Quiet on the weather front – for now

Sunday marks the official start of spring, the Vernal Equinox.

That doesn't mean we're done with snow though. Colder temperatures certainly look to be behind us.

But, spring is the season when we get most of our BIG one-day snowfalls.

In fact, April averages more 10+ cm snowfalls than any other month (although October isn't far behind).

I bring all of that up because we have the potential for a fairly significant snowfall in central/north-central Alberta on Sunday.

We'll have warm and sunny conditions again today.

Saturday brings some increased cloudcover, especially later in the day. Still warm, though.

A rush of colder air aloft comes in Saturday night and sticks around through Sunday.

That SHOULD be cold enough air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere to make this precipitation MOSTLY snow.

There will likely be an initial bit of rain that then flips over to snow in some areas.

Whether or not we see that in Edmonton remains to be seen.

Mostly, it's looking like snow. AND...probably accumulating snow.

I still don't feel confident giving an estimated snow total for Edmonton because it could be 2 to 4 cm. OR...it could be 10 to 15 cm.

We just don't have a good handle on where the heaviest bands will be.

I AM fairly confident that there will be some areas that get hit with 10 to 20 cm of snow.

Location is the big remaining question at this point.

By Monday, we start to warm up again and I have highs near 10 C by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

Those temperatures will be somewhat dependent on how much accumulation we receive Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. A few clouds this afternoon.

High: 8

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Becoming Mostly Cloudy late in the day.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - SPRING EQUINOX

Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of snow or rain/snow mix.

Amount remains uncertain. Significant accumulation is possible.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 11