Josh Classen's forecast: Rain ending midday, but wind stays

Rain continues to fall in Edmonton and surrounding areas early this morning and that'll stick around until about midday.

Since midnight, our network of CTV weather stations around the region is reporting 7 to 15 mm of rain.

If you add that to the Monday night/Tuesday rain...we're between 45 mm and 77 mm across the area.

Officially, the Blatchford weather station received 41.4 mm on Tuesday.

That's the heaviest one-day June rainfall since June 10, 2018 (41.5mm).

The heaviest and steadiest rain through today will be in the eastern half of the province.

I've had several farmers reach out over email and social media mentioning how pleased they are with this long-lasting, steady soaker.

A lot of areas that were parched are finally getting some moisture.

Wind will continue to be an issue throughout the day with 20-30 km/h sustained wind out of the north and gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

Things should settle down this evening in the Edmonton region.

As for the rest of the outlook - temperatures will be below average again today.

We'll hit a high in the 16 to 18 C range with a few sunny breaks this afternoon.

The more organized rainfall will move out of the Edmonton area midday, but there may be a scattered shower or thunderstorm that develops over or near the city mid to late afternoon.

Partly cloudy and a high in the low 20s on Thursday. THEN...a risk of a scattered shower or thunderstorm around suppertime.

Dry for most of tomorrow, though. and...less wind as well.

Friday looks good - low 20s for a high and a mix of sun and cloud.

THEN...the weekend setup is a little uncertain.

I've added a chance of showers to the Saturday forecast and kept Sunday a bit sunnier.

I don't feel super confident in pattern for the weekend right now. So...more on that in the days ahead.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Rain moving out of the area around midday.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and a 40% chance of a shower this afternoon.

Wind: N 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

High: 17

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Wind easing.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21