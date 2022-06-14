Josh Classen's forecast: Rain, rain, gusty wind and some more rain

Don't expect much of a break from the rain and wind until late in the day Wednesday.

The rainfall will vary in intensity and may even end for a short while in some spots before starting up again.

However, there will be rain over or near Edmonton through the remainder of tonight, tonight and Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, we should start to see a few sunny breaks.

Although there may still be a shower or two in the afternoon hours, the heavier and steadier rain will be out of the area by then.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Drayton Valley/Rimbey/Red Deer and areas WSW to the mountains.

In general, most of that area will get 50 to 80 mm of rain (but some spots could get closer to 100 mm).

Further south, rainfall warnings are in place for Calgary and areas to the south and west. Those regions are expecting 80 to 125 mm of rain.

In fact, the City of Calgary has issued a state of emergency due to the risk for localized flooding.

In Edmonton, our network of CTV weather stations is reporting 15 to 30 mm of rain for the 24-hour period of 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Highest amounts are in southwest Edmonton up through St Albert.

Lower amounts have been recorded in the east side of the city and Sherwood Park.

I think we could see another 20-40 mm of rain across the area through the day and then another 5-15 mm overnight.

The Blatchford weather station reported 48 mm of rain in ALL of April and May.

We could see more than that today and tonight.

So...today's wet, cool and windy. Wednesday's windy, back to a high of 18 C and still wet in the morning, but a bit drier in the afternoon.

Thursday looks like a return to partly cloudy skies and the low 20s, although we could see a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Periods of rain throughout the day. 20-40 mm possible across the region.

Windy all day - N 20-30 with gusts in the 40-60 km/h range.

High: 15

Tonight - Cloudy with periods of rain. 5-15 mm possible across the region overnight.

Gusty wind through the evening and overnight.

9pm: 13

Wednesday - A few showers/rain in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy with sunny breaks.

Wind: N 30 gusting to 50 in the morning, becoming N 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22