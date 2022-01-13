Josh Classen's forecast: Rain, then snow and temps around 0 C

Rain and freezing rain in the Edmonton region and hitting other parts of central Alberta this morning as well.

Temperatures are right around the freezing mark. So, you're going to encounter highly variable driving and walking conditions.

Roads will go from "wet" to "icy" with very little (or no) notice.

By late this morning, that precipitation is expected to flip over to wet snow in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

We'll likely pick up one or two centimetres of accumulation by the end of the afternoon.

Blowing snow could be a bit of an issue with wind expected to pick up this afternoon. The falling snow may be swirling around and reducing visibility.

I think the snow will be too wet for drifting to be a problem, though. Once the snow's down...it should (mostly) stay on the ground.

Skies will clear overnight tonight and we're in for a bit of a "cooler" day compared the last few.

Temperatures should be around -10 C Friday morning and we'll get to a high near zero in the afternoon.

BUT... with sunny skies, it'll probably FEEL nicer tomorrow than today.

Another push of warm air boosts Edmonton to the 5 C range on Saturday.

But, after that...we begin a cooling trend.

Sun/Mon should still be warmer than average (just not as warm as Saturday).

By Tuesday - MUCH colder air moves in.

I don't think we'll fall back into another deep freeze.

But, this is some uncertainty with just HOW cold it's going to get.

At this point, I think we're back to highs in double digit highs (on the minus side) for a few days next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Periods of showers or freezing rain turning to wet snow by midday. 1 or 2 cm of snow this afternoon.

Wind picking up this afternoon. NW 15-20 km/h with gusts in the 30-40 range.

High: 2

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: -2

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -9