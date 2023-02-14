Josh Classen's forecast: Short-lived chill sets in
After 11 consecutive days above 0 C in Edmonton, we're back to more seasonal temperatures for a couple days.
This'll be a short-lived cooldown. But, it's a quick reminder that it's still winter and a teaser for what's to come next week.
Afternoon temperatures will top out near -5 C today and Wednesday with morning temperatures in the -12/-13 C range.
Thankfully, the wind will be MUCH calmer than Monday. We should get 5-10 km/h wind speeds today and Wednesday.
The cooler air gets shoved off to the east on Thursday. We'll wake up to temperatures around -10 C. But...back above 0 C by a degree or three in the afternoon.
Friday and Saturday should both get just about 0 C in the afternoons and then Sunday's looking like we'll see temperatures slipping through the day (somewhere around -5 C in the afternoon).
The REAL cooldown starts Monday/Tuesday as mornings slip into the minus teens and afternoons will be around -10 C.
By Wednesday-Friday of next week, we're looking at afternoon highs in the minus teens and mornings in the -20 C range.
So, after a really warm first half of the month, it appears we'll end February on a cold note with several days of cold temperatures.
As for precipitation: There's a chance of a few flurries in the area today (nothing significant). Friday evening could bring a few flurries to the region, as well (again, nothing significant).
The next best chance for some snow accumulation likely comes this weekend, especially Saturday night and early Sunday. However, even that doesn't look like it'll bring anything more than a bit of groundcover.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
High: -4
Tonight - Cloudy periods this evening and overnight.
9pm: -9
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -5
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: 2
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: 1
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of evening snow.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
Temperature falling through the day.
Morning: -1
Afternoon: -5
