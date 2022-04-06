Josh Classen's forecast: Short-term warming, long-term yecchh

We get a warming trend to close out the work week. Temperatures in the 16 C to 20 C range by Friday afternoon.

BUUUUTTTTT...that's where the trend ends and a new, much cooler pattern begins.

More on that in a moment.

Nice day on tap for today. Temperatures up to about 10 C in Edmonton this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Wind won't be as strong as Tuesday. But, Spring is our "windy" season and we should get used to several more weeks with at least SOME BREEZE.

Today, that means NW wind around 20 km/h this morning, backing off a bit this afternoon.

Wind'll be back up to around 20 km/h (with some occasional gusts) on Thursday.

But, we'll be sunny again and temperatures should climb to around 14 C in the afternoon.

As previously noted, the peak of the warming trend is Friday. We get some very warm air shoved in ahead of a low pressure system.

That system brings some rain to northwestern Alberta Friday afternoon. Edmonton has a good chance of getting some showers (and gusty wind) Friday night as the cold front trailing that low-pressure system crashes through.

Behind the cold front...a BIG change in temperature.

Rain turns to snow in northwestern Alberta by Saturday morning and then slowly spreads eastward to hit northeastern Alberta on Sunday.

Edmonton doesn't look in line for heavy snow. But, some flurries are possible Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures drop about 10 degrees from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon (highs of 18 C to 8 C).

From Sunday through Thursday, we're looking at mornings in the -5 C range and afternoon highs in the 0 to 5 C range.

In fact, there's another chance of snow around the middle of next week.

We'll start to pull out of that cooler air by the following weekend (April 16/17).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Some morning clouds. Mainly sunny by midday and through this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 this morning, becoming NW 10-15 this afternoon.

High: 10

Tonight - A few clouds. Light wind.

9pm: 4

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Wind: SE 10-20 km/h with occasional gusts.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud late in the day.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18

60% chance of an evening/overnight shower.

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2