Josh Classen's forecast: Short warm spell with a cooldown looming

Clouds streaming across the province this morning. The rain has steered clear of the Edmonton region. But...we have showers north of Edmonton and in northeastern Alberta, dense fog in east-central Alberta.

Those showers should move out of the Fort McMurray region this afternoon. Fog will lift later this morning.

Temperatures will climb into the upper teens this afternoon with some sunshine and light wind.

In fact, Edmonton has a CHANCE to hit 20 C one or (maybe) two more times before the year is out.

I'm doubtful that we'll actually get to 20.0 C or warmer today or tomorrow. But...it's possible.

AND...if we get there, it'll be important historically.

We've had 119 days with an afternoon high of 20 C or warmer. That ties last year for the most in any one year since 1900.

(The years 1897 and 1898 had 122 days...but...there's some question about the accuracy of those numbers for a few reasons, including the way the imperial to metric conversion was done.)

After tomorrow, there's ZERO chance of getting to 20 C for the rest of this month (and it would be extremely rare to hit 20 C in November).

Cooler air starts to drop in on Friday. We'll still be warmer than average, but a lot cooler than today and Thursday.

I'm thinking we'll have mornings near 0 C and highs near 10 C this weekend.

THEN...HIGHS near 0 C Monday-Wednesday.

Snow looks VERY likely for northern Alberta late Sunday and in western and southern Alberta on Monday.

For the Edmonton region, there's a chance...but...it's far from a guarantee. At this point, it looks like there might be some flurries in the area Sunday night and/or at some point Monday.

Bottom line: The setup will probably change between now and this weekend, so I wouldn't be placing any bets on it right now.

I WOULD bet on next week's cooldown though.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower in the evening.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening flurries.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1