Josh Classen's forecast: Shower and storm risk this afternoon

A few showers and thunderstorms are making their way through parts of northeastern Alberta this morning.

There's a slight chande of a midday shower in the Edmonton area. But, the higher probability comes this afternoon and early this evening.

Severe storms are possible in areas from the Peace Country southeast through Edmonton and east toward Lloydminster.

Given the setup, it looks like most of the storms won't travel far. They'll pop up and then rain themselves out.

Where they DO develop, downpours, large hail and potentially damaging gusts are likely.

There's also the chance for some funnel clouds to develop through the afternoon.

As is always the case, most areas will not get hit with severe weather. But, it's better to be prepared than caught off guard.

Severe thunderstorms WATCHes will likely be issued for a large area of north-central and northwestern Alberta later today and that will probably include the Edmonton region. (WATCH means "potential"...a WARNING means severe weather is imminent or occurring.)

Smoke will likely become more of an issue on Thursday in Edmonton and surrounding areas. Increasing wildfire smoke is expected tonight and through the day Thursday.

Air quality is forecast to be in the moderate risk range, but the modelling has some of the thickest smoke we've had in a long while moving into the city.

That modelling isn't always perfect and sometimes overestimates just how much smoke is available to be blown in.

But...if it's accurate, it'll be the haziest/smokiest day we've had in a long while.

Thursday also has an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm risk.

Temperatures should continue to hit the low to mid 20s in the coming days, with morning lows in the 12 to 15 C range.

That's right around "average" for this time of year.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 70% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 24

Tonight - 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud and smoky. Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.

60% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 25