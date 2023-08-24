Josh Classen's forecast: Showers end and smoke moves in

Cloudy and occasional showers in the Edmonton region through this morning and right into midday.

It won't be heavy, steady non-stop rain. But, we'll add to the 10-15 mm that most of the city has received in the past 24 hours.

Just south and west of Edmonton, some spots received 20-30 mm last night.

The area of low pressure that produced that rain has moved off to the east and we're now into a more northerly flow. So, if you're watching radar today or looking at the sky, the showers will be coming at the city from the north and moving south.

There's also some smoke that'll move in from the north later today.

It looks like the worst conditions will be this evening and overnight. Friday morning could be fairly smoky, too.

Then...we're expecting some gradual improvements through the day Friday.

Friday afternoon and Saturday are likely just hazy and sunny.

Sunday has the potential for a bit more smoke to move in.

Temperatures are set to jump back into the 20s as an upper ridge moves in through the weekend.

We should be close to 20 C in Edmonton today, into the low 20s Friday, mid 20s Saturday and Sunday and upper 20s Monday and Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers this morning and midday.

Sunny breaks and increasing smoke this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - Clear skies, but smoky.

9pm: 16

Friday - Mainly sunny. Smoky in the morning, becoming hazy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Hazy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mainly sunny. Risk of increasing smoke.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28