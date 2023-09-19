Josh Classen's forecast: Showers tonight and a few more cool days

Cooler conditions settled in on Monday and we'll see a few more days with daytime highs in the teens in Edmonton.

A crisp morning today, but it looks like most of the Edmonton region stayed frost-free.

We'll be considerably milder Wednesday morning (thanks to some clouds and the possibility of showers).

Thursday morning's the next "frost risk." After that, we're back to some "warmer" morning lows for a while.

An area of low pressure moving in from the west will give us some increasing cloud late this morning and through the afternoon.

Showers will develop in central and western AB this afternoon and evening with light rain continuing right through to early Wednesday morning in a few areas.

Edmonton has a very good chance of seeing some precipitation late this evening and overnight.

And...some showers may still be kicking around in the area early Wednesday morning.

By midday Wednesday, it should all be south of the city.

Hinton/Edson/Whitecourt get some showers this evening and tonight

The mountain parks get snow (including highway 93)

Red Deer/Coronation regions get a chance of a scattered shower this afternoon and early this evening. But, the best chance of showers/light rain for that area is late tonight, Wednesday morning and right through into early afternoon.

NE Alberta looks like it'll get completely missed by this system. East of Edmonton, Highway 16 is roughly the northern edge of the expected precipitation

Grande Prairie might get a spotty shower, but nothing significant and areas north of Grande Prairie won't get anything

Smoke outlook

Thick smoke continues to hang over northern AB.

We're not expecting smoke to be much of an issue in the Edmonton area today. There was some thought that we might see some increasing smoke Wednesday.

However, the modelling has changed a bit and I don't think we'll really have too much smoke in the Edmonton region between now and the end of the week.

Long-range outlook

Temperatures start climbing towards the end of the week.

Daytime highs should be back up around 20 by Fri/Sat/Sun.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area

Today - Sunny this morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

High: 16

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 13

Wednesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning.

Clearing late in the day.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20