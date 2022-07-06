Josh Classen's forecast: Slow and steady warming trend
Edmonton and area should get back to the low 20s this afternoon with a bit of sun breaking through the clouds.
The city hit a high of just 15 C (and that's being generous, it was actually only 14.7) Tuesday, but I think we'll get to about 21 C later today.
Thu/Fri should get to highs around 24 C.
Sat/Sun/Mon are in the 24 to 26 C range.
THEN... highs in the 27 to 31 C range for Tue/Wed/Thu next week.
That's still a ways off. But, I have a moderate amount of confidence in next week's heat panning out.
Back to the more immediate future - no significant precip expected in the Edmonton region today, or across most of north-central and northern AB.
There might be an isolated shower that pops up somewhere...but, most areas will be dry today.
It's a different story for Thursday.
We have a chance of showers in the Jasper/Edson regions in the morning and then north into the Peace Country midday tomorrow.
There's a slight risk of a spotty shower near the Edmonton region in the morning. But, it doesn't look like much, if anything.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the foothills in the afternoon and evening.
Those showers and storms could hit areas from around Edmonton south to Red Deer late afternoon and through the evening hours.
In fact, Thursday night looks like it's probably the most likely timeframe for some storms (if we're going to get hit).
That's not what Elks fans want to hear, as they're hosting the Stamps at 7 p.m. Thursday.
At this point, if you have plans to go to the game - prep for some wet and possibly stormy weather.
If the cells dance around us, bonus. If they hit, at least you're prepared.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
High: 21
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 19
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
30% chance of a spotty shower in the morning.
40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 23
Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 24
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 25
Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds. Slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 25
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
