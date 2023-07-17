Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke clears and steady rain rolls in

After a weekend of smoky conditions, the air quality health index has lowered to the "moderate risk" range in Edmonton this morning.

It should be in the "low to moderate risk" range through this afteroon, tonight and Tuesday.

Rain's coming. Probably a LOT of rain.

We have rain and thunderstorms to the north and NW of Edmonton this morning. That'll continue to move NE.

(Looks like there were probably a few showers that popped up over parts of east and NE Edmonton early this morning, too).

A few smaller, scattered showers may move across parts of the Edmonton region later this morning or midday. Then, a chance of some thunderstorms late this afternoon.

BUT...the heavier, steadier rain will fall overnight.

Some of the modelling suggests upwards of 80mm is possible in the area.

I think we'll likely end up with 30-60mm across most of region starting this evening and ending sometime mid to late Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere, we have a thunderstorm risk in areas from Lloydminster south to Medicine Hat that includes the potential for sizeable hail, damaging gusts and potentially a tornado.

So, we'll be keeping a close eye on east-central Alberta later today for the development of some severe storms.

A cooler day on tap for Tuesday with an afternoon high in the 17- to 20-degree range. Edmonton hasn't had an afternoon high below 20 degrees since July 3. But, there's a chance we'll get one tomorrow.

Warmer air returns quickly, though. We're back to around average for wed/Thu (highs in the low to mid 20s).

Sunnier and warmer conditions develop for the end of the week thanks to an Upper Ridge of high pressure. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 20s for Friday and the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Air quality gradually improving through the day.

High: 22

Tonight - Periods of rain overnight. 30-60 mm likely. Gusty.

9pm: 17

Tuesday - Rain ending by late morning.

Mostly cloudy in the afternoon, clearing in the early evening.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29