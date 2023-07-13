Josh Classen's forecast: Smoky with an afternoon storm risk

Smoke has moved into the Edmonton area and it looks like it'll be with us through today and probably most of Friday.

We may see conditions improve a bit late Friday.

Until then, air quality health index readings are expected to be in the moderate to high-risk range.

It'll be another active day for thunderstorms with a risk of some isolated severe storms from Grande Prairie southeast toward Edmonton and Camrose.

Most areas will not see severe weather.

But, where severe storms do develop: large hail, downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts are the main threats.

The risk for the Edmonton region looks to be mainly through the afternoon hours (2 to 6 p.m.).

There's still a chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening. But, the main window for wet weather should be this afternoon.

Friday should be much like today with some hazy conditions and a chance of a scattered late-day shower/storm.

I think the risk for Edmonton and area is lower tomorrow. But, there's still a chance.

The weekend is shaping up a bit sunnier and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.

The smoke outlook for Saturday and Sunday is a little uncertain at this point. But, I think it should be clearer than today and Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy & smoky. 70% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Air quality health index readings in the "moderate to high risk" range.

High: 24

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Partly cloudy and smoky overnight.

9pm: 20

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud and hazy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Air quality health index readings likely in the "moderate risk" range.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 24

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20